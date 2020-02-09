The Lady Wolverines advanced to the quarter-finals of the EHC Tournament with a 71-24 win over (4-15) Twin River. The star of the game for the game for BRLD was Isabel Freemont who broke the team record for three-pointers in a game. The junior guard's stroke was on as she hit on nine of eleven shot from behind the arc. She broke the previous record she set against Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family with eight.
Coach Rod Peters stated, "Isabel was struggling before Christmas and we are really proud of her for working to get her shot down. She is a streak shooter and can really hurt the opponents when she is on."
Freemont opened the game with a trey as BRLD never trailed in the contest. She added two more bombs in the first period and had duplicate second and third periods with three hits. Her put back at the start of the fourth quarter gave her a game-high 29 points and started running clock as the Wolverines led the Titans 65-24.
BRLD jumped out to a 28-9 first quarter lead. Freemont was tied for team lead in points with Jordan Snyder who also had nine points. By half, the Wolverines led by 25 points, 44-19. Coach Peters was busy shuffling player during the second half as nine players scored and all 14 girls saw action.
BRLD made 55% (12 of 22) from behind the arc. They converted 15 of 41 two point shots (37%). For the night , they made 43% of their shots. The Titans struggled from the field making just 17.5% of their shots, 2 of 19 on twos and 5 of 21 on threes.
With all the stray shots, the Wolverines out rebounded Twin River 43 to 22. Kelsey Larsen, Jordan Snyder, and KaiLynn Lovejoy shared a team-high seven rebounds.
With a record of 16-3, the Wolverines will take on West Point-Beemer in the quarter-finals. The Cadettes have a 16-4 mark. On January 11, BRLD claimed 67-33 win over them on the Lyons court.
"West Point is a man-to-man defense team," Coach Peters added, "They could show some different stuff- a Box or Triangle. We'll be ready for anything."
BRLD 28 16 19 8 -71
Twin River 9 10 5 0 -24
2pt 3pt FT Rb F TP
Freemont 1 9 0-0 6 1 29
Berg 1 2 0-0 2 0 8
Nolting 0 0 0-0 1 0 0
Lovejoy 2 0 3-3 7 1 8
Tietz 4 0 0-0 1 2 8
Buchholz 1 0 0-2 2 3 2
Larsen 0 0 0-0 7 2 0
Snyder 4 0 2-4 7 2 10
Murphy 1 0 0-0 1 1 2
Bonneau 0 0 0-2 2 0 0
Anderson 1 0 0-0 2 1 2
Beutler 0 1 0-0 0 0 3
Sheridan 0 0 0-0 1 1 0
E. Beutler 0 0 0-0 5 0 0
BRLD 15 12 5/9 43 14 71
Twin River 2 5 5/8 22 9 24
