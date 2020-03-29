First Team
Kennedy Benne – Oakland-Craig
Sidney Swanson – West Point-Beemer
Lauren Emanuel – North Bend Central
Ashley Ostrand – Pender
Caragan Tietz – BRLD
Sydney Emanuel – North Bend Central
Second Team
Brittney Veik – HLHF
Ashlynn Novotny – Clarkson-Leigh
Addison Schneider – HLHF
Kaitlyn Emanuel – North Bend Central
Cassidy Hoffman – Clarkson-Leigh
Jordan Snyder – BRLD
Third Team
Chaney Nelson – Oakland-Craig
Allie Schneider – HLHF
Megan Ortmeier – North Bend Central
Mya Guzinski – Oakland-Craig
Jadyn Fleischman – Tekamah-Herman
Brooklyn Weddle – West Point-Beemer
Honorable Mention
KaiLynn Lovejoy – BRLD
Isabel Freemont – BRLD
Josie Kahlandt – LVSS
Kenney Settje – Clarkson-Leigh
Marrissa Morris – Twin River
Zoey Lehnkuhl – Pender
Faith Morris – Pender
Anna Wakehouse – Tekamah-Herman
Reece Snodgrass – West Point-Beemer
Cierra Kluthe – Nnorth Bend Central
Riley Pokorny – Howells-Dodge
Paige Beller – HLHF
Brooke Mewis- Madison
Lindsey Kneifl – Wisner-Pilger
Valerie Uehling – LVSS
Sydney Guzinski – Oakland-Craig
Rachel Groth – West oint-Beemer
Sylvia Cunningham – Stanton
Aspin Waterman – Wisner-Pilger
Katie Paczosa – Twin River
Sadie Nelson – Oakland-Craig
