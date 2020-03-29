First Team

Kennedy Benne – Oakland-Craig

Sidney Swanson – West Point-Beemer

Lauren Emanuel – North Bend Central

Ashley Ostrand – Pender

Caragan Tietz – BRLD

Sydney Emanuel – North Bend Central

Second Team

Brittney Veik – HLHF

Ashlynn Novotny – Clarkson-Leigh

Addison Schneider – HLHF

Kaitlyn Emanuel – North Bend Central

Cassidy Hoffman – Clarkson-Leigh

Jordan Snyder – BRLD

Third Team

Chaney Nelson – Oakland-Craig

Allie Schneider – HLHF

Megan Ortmeier – North Bend Central

Mya Guzinski – Oakland-Craig

Jadyn Fleischman – Tekamah-Herman

Brooklyn Weddle – West Point-Beemer

 

Honorable Mention

KaiLynn Lovejoy – BRLD

Isabel Freemont – BRLD

Josie Kahlandt – LVSS

Kenney Settje – Clarkson-Leigh

Marrissa Morris – Twin River

Zoey Lehnkuhl – Pender

Faith Morris – Pender

Anna Wakehouse – Tekamah-Herman

Reece Snodgrass – West Point-Beemer

Cierra Kluthe – Nnorth Bend Central

Riley Pokorny – Howells-Dodge

Paige Beller – HLHF

Brooke Mewis- Madison

Lindsey Kneifl – Wisner-Pilger

Valerie Uehling – LVSS

Sydney Guzinski – Oakland-Craig

Rachel Groth – West oint-Beemer

Sylvia Cunningham – Stanton

Aspin Waterman – Wisner-Pilger

Katie Paczosa – Twin River

Sadie Nelson – Oakland-Craig

