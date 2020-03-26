2019-20 East Husker Boys All Conference
First Team
Lucas Vogt – BRLD
Austin Endorf – North Bend Central
Dylan Beutler – BRLD
Jason Sjuts – HLHF
Bret Hanis – HLHF
Jaxon Johnson – BRLD
Second Team
Jaxon Wietfeld – North Bend Central
Colton Thoomsen – Oakland-Craig
Connor Larson – LVSS
Dylan Kneifl – Wisner-Pilger
Wyatt Seagren – Oakland-Craig
Darwin Snyder – BRLD
Third Team
Tyler Sjuts – HLHF
Luke Rocheford – Howells-Dodge
Will Gatzemeyer – BRLD
RJ Bayer – Howells -Dodge
Garrett Kriete – LVSS
Colby Heller – Wisner-Pilger
Honorable Mention
Jarred Novotny – Clarkson-Leigh
Jacob Sjuts – HLHF
Nolan Ramaekers – Twin River
Cody Prohaska – North Bend Central
Riley Hoetfelker – LVSS
Ross Hebda – Twin River
Blake Sindelar – Howells-Dodge
TJ Larson – Stanton
Carter Hanel – Clarkson-Leigh
Keegan Doggett – West Point-Beemer
Gunnar Ray – Oakland-Craig
Brock Rogers – Tekamah-Herman
Wes Graham – Twin River
Alex Gutierrez - Madison
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.