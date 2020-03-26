2019-20 East Husker Boys All Conference

First Team

Lucas Vogt – BRLD

Austin Endorf – North Bend Central

Dylan Beutler – BRLD

Jason Sjuts – HLHF

Bret Hanis – HLHF

Jaxon Johnson – BRLD

Second Team

Jaxon Wietfeld – North Bend Central

Colton Thoomsen – Oakland-Craig

Connor Larson – LVSS

Dylan Kneifl – Wisner-Pilger

Wyatt Seagren – Oakland-Craig

Darwin Snyder – BRLD

Third Team

Tyler Sjuts – HLHF

Luke Rocheford – Howells-Dodge

Will Gatzemeyer – BRLD

RJ Bayer – Howells -Dodge

Garrett Kriete – LVSS

Colby Heller – Wisner-Pilger

Honorable Mention

Jarred Novotny – Clarkson-Leigh

Jacob Sjuts – HLHF

Nolan Ramaekers – Twin River

Cody Prohaska – North Bend Central

Riley Hoetfelker – LVSS

Ross Hebda – Twin River

Blake Sindelar – Howells-Dodge

TJ Larson – Stanton

Carter Hanel – Clarkson-Leigh

Keegan Doggett – West Point-Beemer

Gunnar Ray – Oakland-Craig

Brock Rogers – Tekamah-Herman

Wes Graham – Twin River

Alex Gutierrez - Madison

