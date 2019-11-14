Advancing to the semifinal matchup with the undefeated #3 seed St. Paul, the #2 seed Oakland-Craig Knights, also undefeated, will have an early kickoff at home against the Wildcats. Kickoff will be at 6:30 p.m. The winner of this game will advance to the championship game at Memorial Stadium’s Tom Osborne Field in Lincoln. Go Knights!
