The District Championship game between Oakland-Craig and BRLD came down to making the extra points. Both teams scored five touchdowns. O-C made all five of the points after touchdowns. BRLD was turned back five times as they lost to the Knights 40-30.
Both defenses had their hands full as both teams had powerful offenses that were hard to stop. O-C had 439 total yards while BRLD amassed 473 yards. It was the three yards after each touchdown that decided the game.
"We don't have a power back that can move the pile," said Coach Dan Maresh. "They were able to keep us out of the end zone with our finesse plays."
The Wolverines took the opening kickoff and marched 55 yards on four plays. They opened with three straight passes with Beutler, Bargmann and Hansen each snagging a pass. After an 11 yard run by Kobe Lyons the Wolverines were knocking at the door on the Knight four yard line. On a first and goal run Will Gatzemeyer was stripped of the ball at the three.
The Knights used nine running plays to cover the 97 yards. Jaron Meyer and Colton Thomsen had runs of 35 and 30 yard to cover big chunks. Thomsen scored from the 1 and Meyer added the PAT.
It took two plays for the Wolverines to respond. Lyons ripped off 20 yards before Jaxon Johnson caught a Gatzemeyer pass and advanced it 65 yards for a score. With 7:00 to play in the quarter BRLD trailed 6-8 after a run for PT failed.
BRLD turned a first down fumble by Meyer into a lead. After Braxton Bargmann fell on the loose ball, Coach Maresh went the running game with five straight rushes. Facing fourth down at the Knight twenty-three, Gatzemeyer hit Johnson with a 21 yard pass. It took three plays to cover the last two yards. Will scored on a 2 yard run, but once again the PAT failed as the pass was intercepted., BRLD led 12-8.
The Knights countered with drive of sixty yards. Ian Lundquist scored on the second play of the second quarter. After the 21 yard run, Thomsen ran for the PAT.
BRLD took the ball from the O-C thirty-five to the end zone in ten plays. After a pair of passes to Bargmann and Beutler, Will and Kobe took turns carrying the ball. A 22 yard run by Will got them to the Knight fifteen and he followed with a 5 yarder and Kobe gained 8 to put the ball at the two. Gatzemeyer got the score on second down. The Lyons PAT run failed. BRLD led 18-16 with 7:40 left in the half.
Oakland-Craig moved the ball to the BRLD nine before turning it over on downs with 3:48 left in the half. Three minutes later the Wolverines got on the board again with a 31 yard touchdown pass to Beutler. Gatzemeyer came up short on the PAT.
Jaron Meyer had runs of 40 and 23 yards to set up the Knights after the second half kickoff. Colten Thomsen scored from the one and Meyer added the PAT.
The Wolverines made the most of their one possession in the third quarter. It took sixteen plays to cover 84 yards. Kobe Lyons had seven carries with the longest being four yards. A 20 yard run by Gatzemeyer and a 16 yard pass to Johnson were the big plays of the drive. Kobe scored from 2 yards out, but the PAT pass was incomplete. BRLD had a 30-24 lead with 3:29 left in the third quarter.
Oakland-Craig would score the go-ahead touchdown with 9:37 left in the fourth quarter. They need to convert on fourth down at mid-field to keep the twelve play drive alive. Lundquist scored from the four and once again Thomsen evaded the defenders for the PAT.
The pressure was on the Wolverines to score and they moved the sticks twice and advanced into Knight territory. A first down procedure penalty was their undoing as they came up short on fourth down at O-C's 36.
The Knight would make it a two score game as Lundquist scored his third TD of the night. Thomsen added his fourth PAT and the Knights led 40-30 with 4:32 left in the game.
The Wolverines took over at the O-C 49 after an unsportsmanlike penalty on O-C on the kick-off. A 17 yard pass to Beutler and runs by Lyons and Gatzemeyer moved the ball to the fifteen. On a first down run, Gatzemeyer was stripped of the ball for a second time which allowed the Knights to run out the clock.
The Wolverines finished the year with an 8-1 record. They are the fifth seed in the C-2 State Play-offs. Their opponent on November 1 will be (7-2) Wilber-Clatonia. The game will be played in Bancroft. W-C 's mascot is also the Wolverine. W-C lost to number one seed Sutton and to Fremont Bergan.
O-C 8 8 8 16 -40
BRLD 12 12 6 0 -30
BRLD O-C
First Downs 24 22
Rushing 224 362
Passing 249 77
Total Yards 473 439
Passes 15/22-0 4/7-0
Fumbles/lost 2/2 1/1
Penalties 4/35 6/55
Punts 0 0
Passing: Gatzemeyer 15/22 249 yards 2 TDs
Rushing: Gatzemeyer 4/78 yards 2 TDs. Lyons 28/146 1 TD
Receiving: Johnson 5 121 yards 1 TD, Beutler 5 99 Yards 1 TD , Bargmann 2 16 yards, Hansen 3 13 yards.
Tackles Gatzemeyer 22, Petersen 13, Ronnfeldt 7, Henneman 7, Vavra 6, G. Gomez 8, Whitley 4, Johnson 1, Bargmann 4, K Gomez 2, Lyons 2, Kramer 2, Cole 1, Lami 1, Nelson 1.
