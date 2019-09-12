The Logan View boys and girls cross country teams traveled to Schuyler last Thursday to compete. They battled the warm, 90-degree day, and came away with some good results and hardware.
In the girls race, the team finished in third place. Individual medalists in the meet were Liz Polk, finishing in fourth place, and Maelee Beacom, bringing home the 12thplace medal. Coach Joe Foust commented on the girls race, “We are not exactly full strength right now, so to finish in third place among some bigger schools was good. We have a few new faces, and we’re battling a couple injuries, so the goal was just to compete hard and come away as healthy as we entered the race.”
The boys had four medalists on the day. Luis Hernandez (runner up), Lane Sorensen (4th), Kayl Francis (7th), and Wyatt Rebbe (14th) all medaled, helping the boys varsity to the team championship at the meet. Other varsity runners for the championship team were Wyatt Olson and Dean Moeller. Foust commented, “These boys had a very good summer of running, and it is paying off for them in their races. They are comfortable through the pain. Their approach so far has been good.”
The teams travel to Arlington Thursday to compete in a race at the Washington County Fairgrounds.
Participants and results of the Schuyler Invite:
Girls (3rdplace): Liz Polk – 4th, Maelee Beacom – 12th, Kylie Kloster – 20th, Brooklyn Reynolds – 24th, Reagan Weidemann – 36th, Kacie Waters – 38th, Katelyn Smith – 39th, Katie Nelson – 43rd
Boys (Team Champions): Luis Hernandez – runner up, Lane Sorensen – 4th, Kayl Francis – 7th, Wyatt Rebbe – 14th, Wyatt Olson – 37th, Dean Moeller – 50th, Wesley Buryanek – 64th, Tate Cowhan – 65th, Allan Jiminez – 72nd
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.