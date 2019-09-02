The Oakland-Craig Cross Country team had a run during the Friday night scrimmage. They have 14 out this year (8 girls and 6 boys). Sam Linder returns as the sole runner to qualify for state the last two years. She will be joined by some promising freshmen runners and some returning sophomores. They have no juniors on the team and are led by four seniors. They look to have a good year in 2019. They start their season on Aug. 29that Logan View.
