BRLD's Boys Cross Country team placed fifth at the Norfolk Catholic Invitation. The Sky View Lake course is a rolling set-up with several hills is a challenge to the runners. The field itself is tough with five of the fifteen teams qualifying for State last year, the top two medalist in Class C, six State medalist in all were in the field of 103 runners.
The fifth place ties the 2018 team for their best finish at the NCI.
The Wolverine runners posted their best times of the season, but none earned a medal. Caleb Schlichting placed 21st in 18:43.1. Micah Henschen followed in 32nd place. His time was 19:17.2. Zach Hegge got 35th in 18:28.9. Brayden Hegge was the fourth runner with a 52nd place in 20:44.4.
Braden Hardin ran 21:23.4 and Andrew Schlichting ran 22:34.5.
For the girls MaKenna King placed 49th in 26:55.7, Heather Marr placed 65th in32:01.0, and Sam Chavira placed 66th in 33:20.0.
Boys Standings
Pierce 38
Norfolk Catholic 40
O'Neill 100
Bloomfield/Wausa 120
BRLD 128
Boone Central 130
Wayne 131
Osmond 136
Plainview 155
Hartington 156
Wisner-Pilger 167
Elkhorn Valley 191
Humphrey SF 192
Battle Creek 199
Stanton NTS
