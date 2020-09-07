Conditions were far from ideal as the Wolverine Cross Country team opened their season at Logan View. The nine competing schools battled temperatures in the nineties with high humidity, making the situation a challenge to run the 3.1 mile course.
With three members back from last year's NSAA State Class D sixth place team, BRLD did well with a third place finish. The two teams above them competed in Class C. Boys Town repeated as champions with 46 points and Columbus Lakeview edged the Wolverines 53 to 55 for Runner-up position.
Sophomore Caleb Schlichting was BRLD's top finisher with a sixth place. His time was 19:29. BRLD had two other medalists. Micah Henschen was 12th in 20:30 and Zach Hegge was 13th in 20:34. Brayden Hegge was BRLD's fourth runner. The freshman placed 24th in 21:35.
Braden Hardin ran fifth for the Wolverines in 22:44 and placed 32nd. He was joined by fellow freshman Andrew Schlichting with 26:09, Joel Taylor 26:30, and Colton Miller 29:40.
The three BRLD girl runners had MaKenna King placing 21st in 29:17, Heather Marr taking 32nd in 35:37, and Sam Chavira at 34th in 36:09.
Seven junior high runners took on the 1500-meter course. Jackson Jensen placed 15th in 6:30. AJ Wiese was 18th in 6:56, Caleb Johnson was 21st in 7:06, Braxton Watson was 22nd in 7:17, and Alexander Timm was 27th in 8:01. For the girls Miriel Brokaw was 18th in 7:58 and Kaylin Miller was 23rd in 9:39.
Boys Standings
Boys Town 46
Columbus Lakeview 53
BRLD 55
Schuyler 57
Roncalli Catholic 80
West Point-Beemer 81
Logan View 100
Bishop Neumann 111
Oakland-Craig NTS
