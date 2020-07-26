This was the 7th annual appearance for the Cowboy Mounted Shooting Association at the Burt County Fair. Though this was an abbreviated fair, the Mounted Shooting was one event that went on along with the livestock and 4H.
The mounted shooters are using a .45 caliber single action revolver each loaded with 5 specially prepared blank ammunition. Single action means the revolver must be cocked for each shot. The load will break a balloon to about 15 feet. The shot guns used are double barreled, side by side, that are no shorter than 18”. The ammo is CMSA approved blanks.
There are up to 50 possible patterns that the shooter can ride. A competition may consist of 3 patterns a day. The riders are scored on time and accuracy. There is a 5 second penalty on each missed balloon. There is a 5 second penalty for dropping a gun, a 10 second penalty for not properly running the course and a 60 second penalty for falling off the horse. Speed is important but accuracy is usually more important.
It was a 2-day event for Saturday and Sunday. There were 45 shooters on Saturday and 46 shooters on Sunday. They came from 6 states. The Oakland-Craig Drill Team placed the balloons as a fund raiser both days. Marty and Jean Peterson hosted the event with the help of Jerad Meyer and Melanie Bemhardt and Nic Bonney. Harms Equipment sponsored the use of the fence panels.
Winners of each category were based on their average times for the two-day event. Buckles were awarded to each class of shooter for each gender. The Open Class (level 4-6) winners were Joe Sekutera (Litchfield, NE) and Kelli Shryock (Wessington Springs, SD). The Limited Class (level 1-3) winners were Justin Sekutera (Litchfield, NE) and Jean Peterson (Lyons, NE).
The results of the two-day event were as follows:
Saturday Shooters Results
Class Shooter Raw Time penalty Official Time
- SM6 Joe Sekutera 80.018 0 80.018
- M3 Justin Sekutera 81.089 5 85.089
- M5 David Hassett 81.324 5 86.324
- SL5 Kelli Shryock 82.561 5 87.561
- SM5 Craig Shryock 83.758 5 88.758
- M6 Brad Bandy 78.923 10 88.923
- M1 Brent Friest 99.264 0 99.264
- SM4 Joel Yandell 87.461 15 102.461
- M4 Will Kennedy 80.235 25 105.235
- M1 Nic Bonney 92.205 15 107.205
- M2 Brian Leaders 92.351 15 107.351
- M! Jerad Meyer 97.504 10 107.504
- SL3 Jean Peterson 93.274 15 108.274
- SM3 Darrell Stortz 84.750 25 109.750
- M2 Nathan Knuth 100.857 10 110.857
- L4 Jami Lindsley 105.936 5 110.936
- L2 Amber Haughman 100.943 10 110.943
- L5 Shari Kennedy 108.438 5 113.438
- L1 Kyra Wooden 99.428 15 114.428
- SM6 Carl Watson 99.447 15 114.447
- SM6 David Travis 85.746 30 115.746
- SM4 Marty Peterson 106.642 10 116.642
- Sm3 Jackie Knuth 106.921 10 116.921
- M2 Tony Pulford 93.769 25 118.769
- L2 Paige Teut 85.391 35 120.391
- SL3 Tracey Stockert 96.363 25 121.363
- SM3 Jeff Winters 103.529 20 123.529
- L2 Stacy Albers 88.837 35 123.529
- L4 Becky Seevers 85.216 40 125.216
- L3 Erin Teut 90.534 35 125.534
- L3 Melanie Bernhardt 88.095 40 128.095
- SL1 Sandi Mills 98.983 30 128.983
- L2 Patty Pulford 119.977 10 129.977
- M4 Shaum Teut 127.556 20 134.280
- SL4 Marlene Harizal 114.373 20 134.373
- L1 Josee Brunk 112.126 25 137.126
- SM3 Butch Stackpole 99.214 40 139.214
- M1 Shawn Paulson 110.454 35 145.454
- SL2 Lynn Walter 125.214 25 150.214
- L1 Kristin Parkhurst 159.102 20 171.842
- SM2 Kim Schultz 118.942 60 178.942
- L3 Jocelyn Marner 200.508 20 212.648
- WHO Claire Knuth 93.885 0 93.885
- WHO Payton Leaders 112.889 10 122.889
- WHO Cole Teut 120.502 30 150.502
Sunday Shooters Results
- MC Brad Sandy 60.270 0 60.270
- SM6 Joe Sekutera 65.694 0 65.694
- SM5 Craig Shryock 66.229 0 66.229
- SM6 Carl Watson 63.630 5 68.630
- M4 Will Kennedy 65.309 5 70.309
- SM4 David Travis 70.906 0 70.906
- SM3 Butch Stakpole 71.218 0 71.218
- M3 Justin Sekutera 63.393 10 73.393
- SL5 Kelli Shryock 64.623 10 74.623
- L3 Melanie Bernhardt 70.585 5 75.585
- M3 David Hassett 62.352 15 77.352
- M2 Nathan Knuth 79.786 0 79.786
- SL3 Jean Peterson 74.860 5 79.860
- L5 Shari Kennedy 71.996 10 81.996
- L4 Becky Seevers 67.071 15 82.071
- M1 Jerad Meyer 78.855 5 83.855
- L2 Paige Teut 66.205 10 86.205
- L2 Stacy Albers 71.326 15 86.326
- M1 Nic Bonney 72.685 15 873685
- L5 Shelly Henderson 74.839 15 89.839
- SM3 Marty Peterson 85.739 5 90.739
- L1 Kyra Wooden 77.535 15 92.535
- M1 Brent Friest 83.098 10 93.098
- M2 Brian Leaders 75.274 20 95.274
- SL3 Tracey Stockert 75.537 20 95.537
- SL1 Sandi Mills 87.234 10 97.234
- SL4 Marlene Harizal 82.413 15 97.413
- L3 Erin Teut 72.896 25 97.896
- L4 Jami Lindsley 97.951 0 97.961
- M4 Shaun Teut 73.863 25 97.961
- SM4 Joel Yandell 76.718 25 101.718
- L4 Rebecca Watson 79.703 25 104.703
- SM4 Darrell Stortz 76.488 30 106.488
- L2 Amber Baughman 81.593 25 106.593
- L2 Patty Pulford 111.869 25 111.869
- M2 Tony Pulford 114.958 35 114.953
- M1 Shawn Paulson 115.120 25 115.120
- SL2 Lynn Walter 123.892 25 123.892
- L1 Josee Brunk 124.085 30 124.085
- L2 Jackie Knuth 124.768 45 124.768
- L! Kirstin Parkhurst 111.486 25 136.486
- SM2 Kim Schultz 147.210 30 165.804
- L3 Jocelyn Marner 179.943 5 184.943
- SM1 Lynn Sunberg 181.899 10 191.441
- WHO Claire Knuth 65.171 0 65.171
- WHO Cole Teut 96.398 15 96.398
- WHO Payton Leaders 99.575 10 99.575
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.