This was the 7th annual appearance for the Cowboy Mounted Shooting Association at the Burt County Fair. Though this was an abbreviated fair, the Mounted Shooting was one event that went on along with the livestock and 4H. 

The mounted shooters are using a .45 caliber single action revolver each loaded with 5 specially prepared blank ammunition. Single action means the revolver must be cocked for each shot. The load will break a balloon to about 15 feet. The shot guns used are double barreled, side by side, that are no shorter than 18”. The ammo is CMSA approved blanks.

There are up to 50 possible patterns that the shooter can ride. A competition may consist of 3 patterns a day. The riders are scored on time and accuracy. There is a 5 second penalty on each missed balloon. There is a 5 second penalty for dropping a gun, a 10 second penalty for not properly running the course and a 60 second penalty for falling off the horse. Speed is important but accuracy is usually more important.

It was a 2-day event for Saturday and Sunday. There were 45 shooters on Saturday and 46 shooters on Sunday. They came from 6 states. The Oakland-Craig Drill Team placed the balloons as a fund raiser both days. Marty and Jean Peterson hosted the event with the help of Jerad Meyer and Melanie Bemhardt and Nic Bonney. Harms Equipment sponsored the use of the fence panels.

Winners of each category were based on their average times for the two-day event. Buckles were awarded to each class of shooter for each gender. The Open Class (level 4-6) winners were Joe Sekutera (Litchfield, NE) and Kelli Shryock (Wessington Springs, SD). The Limited Class (level 1-3) winners were Justin Sekutera (Litchfield, NE) and Jean Peterson (Lyons, NE).

The results of the two-day event were as follows:

Saturday Shooters Results

            Class     Shooter                        Raw Time     penalty     Official Time

  1. SM6     Joe Sekutera                   80.018            0               80.018
  2. M3       Justin Sekutera               81.089            5               85.089
  3. M5       David Hassett                 81.324            5               86.324
  4. SL5       Kelli Shryock                   82.561            5               87.561
  5. SM5     Craig Shryock                  83.758            5               88.758
  6. M6       Brad Bandy                     78.923            10             88.923
  7. M1       Brent Friest                    99.264            0               99.264
  8. SM4     Joel Yandell                    87.461            15             102.461
  9. M4       Will Kennedy                  80.235            25             105.235
  10. M1       Nic Bonney                     92.205            15             107.205
  11. M2       Brian Leaders                 92.351            15             107.351
  12. M!        Jerad Meyer                   97.504            10             107.504
  13. SL3       Jean Peterson                 93.274            15             108.274
  14. SM3     Darrell Stortz                  84.750            25             109.750
  15. M2       Nathan Knuth                 100.857          10             110.857
  16. L4         Jami Lindsley                  105.936          5               110.936
  17. L2         Amber Haughman          100.943          10             110.943
  18. L5         Shari Kennedy                108.438          5               113.438
  19. L1         Kyra Wooden                 99.428            15             114.428
  20. SM6     Carl Watson                   99.447            15             114.447
  21. SM6     David Travis                    85.746            30             115.746
  22. SM4     Marty Peterson              106.642          10             116.642
  23. Sm3      Jackie Knuth                   106.921          10             116.921
  24. M2       Tony Pulford                   93.769            25             118.769
  25. L2         Paige Teut                      85.391            35             120.391
  26. SL3       Tracey Stockert               96.363            25             121.363
  27. SM3     Jeff Winters                    103.529          20             123.529
  28. L2         Stacy Albers                   88.837            35             123.529
  29. L4         Becky Seevers                 85.216            40             125.216
  30. L3         Erin Teut                        90.534            35             125.534
  31. L3         Melanie Bernhardt         88.095            40             128.095       
  32. SL1       Sandi Mills                      98.983            30             128.983
  33. L2         Patty Pulford                  119.977          10             129.977
  34. M4       Shaum Teut                    127.556          20             134.280
  35. SL4       Marlene Harizal              114.373          20             134.373
  36. L1         Josee Brunk                    112.126          25             137.126
  37. SM3     Butch Stackpole              99.214            40             139.214
  38. M1       Shawn Paulson               110.454          35             145.454
  39. SL2       Lynn Walter                    125.214          25             150.214
  40. L1         Kristin Parkhurst             159.102          20             171.842
  41. SM2     Kim Schultz                     118.942          60             178.942
  42. L3         Jocelyn Marner               200.508          20             212.648
  43. WHO    Claire Knuth                   93.885            0               93.885
  44. WHO    Payton Leaders               112.889          10             122.889
  45. WHO    Cole Teut                       120.502          30             150.502

Sunday Shooters Results

  1. MC       Brad Sandy                     60.270            0               60.270
  2. SM6     Joe Sekutera                   65.694            0               65.694
  3. SM5     Craig Shryock                  66.229            0               66.229
  4. SM6     Carl Watson                   63.630            5               68.630
  5. M4       Will Kennedy                  65.309            5               70.309
  6. SM4     David Travis                    70.906            0               70.906
  7. SM3     Butch Stakpole               71.218            0               71.218
  8. M3       Justin Sekutera               63.393            10             73.393
  9. SL5       Kelli Shryock                   64.623            10             74.623
  10. L3         Melanie Bernhardt         70.585            5               75.585
  11. M3       David Hassett                 62.352            15             77.352
  12. M2       Nathan Knuth                 79.786            0               79.786
  13. SL3       Jean Peterson                 74.860            5               79.860
  14. L5         Shari Kennedy                71.996            10             81.996
  15. L4         Becky Seevers                 67.071            15             82.071
  16. M1       Jerad Meyer                   78.855            5               83.855
  17. L2         Paige Teut                      66.205            10             86.205
  18. L2         Stacy Albers                   71.326            15             86.326
  19. M1       Nic Bonney                     72.685            15             873685
  20. L5         Shelly Henderson            74.839            15             89.839
  21. SM3     Marty Peterson              85.739            5               90.739         
  22. L1         Kyra Wooden                 77.535            15             92.535
  23. M1       Brent Friest                    83.098            10             93.098
  24. M2       Brian Leaders                 75.274            20             95.274
  25. SL3       Tracey Stockert               75.537            20             95.537
  26. SL1       Sandi Mills                      87.234            10             97.234
  27. SL4       Marlene Harizal              82.413            15             97.413
  28. L3         Erin Teut                        72.896            25             97.896
  29. L4         Jami Lindsley                  97.951            0               97.961
  30. M4       Shaun Teut                     73.863            25             97.961
  31. SM4     Joel Yandell                    76.718            25             101.718
  32. L4         Rebecca Watson             79.703            25             104.703
  33. SM4     Darrell Stortz                  76.488            30             106.488
  34. L2         Amber Baughman           81.593            25             106.593
  35. L2         Patty Pulford                  111.869          25             111.869
  36. M2       Tony Pulford                   114.958          35             114.953
  37. M1       Shawn Paulson               115.120          25             115.120
  38. SL2       Lynn Walter                    123.892          25             123.892
  39. L1         Josee Brunk                    124.085          30             124.085
  40. L2         Jackie Knuth                   124.768          45             124.768
  41. L!         Kirstin Parkhurst             111.486          25             136.486
  42. SM2     Kim Schultz                     147.210          30             165.804
  43. L3         Jocelyn Marner               179.943          5               184.943
  44. SM1     Lynn Sunberg                 181.899          10             191.441
  45. WHO    Claire Knuth                   65.171            0               65.171
  46. WHO    Cole Teut                       96.398            15             96.398
  47. WHO    Payton Leaders               99.575            10             99.575

