BRLD fell out of the EHC championship bracket with a 53-39 loss to West Point - Beemer. The Cadets raised their record to 17-4 while the Wolverines sit at 16-4 after the loss. WP-B moves on to the semi-finals for a game against number one seed Oakland -Craig. BRLD will host a home game on Thursday against the loser of the Pender/Humphrey LHF contest.
Then Wolverines were never hitting on all cylinders as they spent most of the game playing catch-up. The Cadets scored the first four points of a ragged first quarter. With 55 second left Jordan Snyder gave them a 9-8 lead, but West Point-Beemer came back to take a 10-9 lead before the buzzer.
BRLD had their last lead of the game when Caragan Tietz scored on a lay -in with 6:41 left in the half. The Cadets used an 8-2 run to build a five-point margin. The Wolverines cut it to one point after a Lovejoy trey, but WB-B scored at the buzzer for a 23-20 half time lead.
The Cadets extended the lead after intermission to 29-22 after outscoring BRLD by six points. The Wolverines mounted another challenge with KaiLynn Lovejoy sparking the team with five points. Along with a Snyder goal, BRLD was back in the game at 29-31. The Cadets closed the third period with a pair of threes for a 37-29 lead.
BRLD was still in the game with a five points deficit after Isabel Freemont scored to make it 40-35. The Cadets put the game away with a 9-0 run and went on to take a fourteen-point win, 53-59.
The Cadets were led by their thousand-point scorer, Sidney Swanson. She had a game-high 24 points. BRLD had two in double figures. KaiLynn Lovejoy had 16 points and Caragan Tietz had 10.
For the game BRLD shot 35% (15/43) and committed 14 turn-overs. WP-B shot 31% (13/42) with 12 miscues. The Wolverines out rebounded their foe 27 to 23.
WP-B 10 13 14 16 -53
BRLD 9 11 9 10 -39
2pt 3pt FT Rb F TP
Freemont 1 1 0-0 1 4 5
Berg 0 0 0-0 1 4 0
Lovejoy 3 1 5-7 6 4 16
Tietz 5 0 0-0 4 4 10
Buchholz 1 0 1-2 4 3 3
Larsen 0 0 0-0 2 1 0
Snyder 3 0 1-2 9 4 7
M Beutler 0 0 0-0 0 1 0
Murphy 0 0 0-0 0 0 0
Bonneau 0 0 0-0 0 0 0
BRLD 13 2 7-11 27 24 39
WP-B 8 5 22-31 23 11 53
