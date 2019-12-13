Vs Omaha Nation
The BRLD Wolverines come into the 2019-20 season rated #1 in both Omaha and Lincoln. Their opening opponent was Omaha Nation on Thursday night. The Wolverines led after the opening period 9-3 and at halftime 20-15. They held the lead to the end 52-42.
BRLD Shot 48% (15 of 31) in 2-pointera, 36% (5 of 14) in 3-pointers, but struggled at the free throw line hitting only 41% (7 of 17). They had 17 points off turnovers, 11 points on second chance shots, and 28 points in the paint. They had only 8 turnovers for the game while forcing 11 turnovers.
Omaha Nation shot 61% (11 of 18) in 2-pointers, 33% (6 of 18) in 3-pointers, but also struggled at the line shooting only 33% (2 of 6 at the line.
Leading the Wolverines in scoring was Lucas Vogt with 18 points hitting 5 of 7 (71%) in 2-pointers, 1 for 2 in 3-pointers and 5 of 9 (55%) at the line. He had 10 points in the paint, 7 of which were off turnovers. Dylan Beutler scored 14 points hitting 3 of 6 in 2-pointers, 2 for 3 in 3-pointers and 2 for 2 at the line. He had 6 points in the paint, 5 off turnovers. Darwin Snyder had 10 points hitting 2 for 3 in 2-pointrs and 2 for 4 in 3-pointers. 5 points off turnovers. Jaxon Jonson had 8 points hitting 4 of 12 in 2-pointers.
Jaxon Johnson led the team with 13 rebounds followed by Dylan Beutler with 11 turnovers. Devin Hegge stood in for a charge.
Period Stats
1 2 3 4 Final
BRLD 9 11 17 15 52
ONHS 3 12 12 15 42
Team Stats BRLD OmN
Field Goal % 44.4% 47.2%
Effective Field Goal % 50.0% 55.6%
2FG Made/Attempted 15/31 11/18
2FG% 48.4% 61.1%
3FG Made/Attempted 5/14 6/18
3FG% 35.7% 33.3%
FT Made/Attempted 7/17 2/6
Free Throw Percentage 41.2% 33.3%
Points Per Possession 0.88 0.72
Transition Points 11 9
Points Off Turnovers 17 9
Second Chance Points 11 4
Points in the Paint 28 20
Offensive Rebounds 17 6
Defense Rebounds 16 16
Assists 5 11
Deflections 2 6
Steals 9 4
Blocks 0 0
Turnovers 8 12
Personal Fouls 14 17
Charges Taken 1 0
Vs. Homer
The Wolverines faced their second opponent of the new season, Homer. The Wolverines wasted no time as they jumped to a 20-6 lead after the opening period and 40-10 by halftime. They rolled to an easy win 65-28.
The Wolverines shot 59% (19 of 32) in 2-pointers, 43% (6 of 14) in 3-pointers and 50% (9 of 18) at the line. They had 27 transitional points, 38 points in the paint and 23 points off turnovers. BRLD had 13 turnovers and forced 18 turnovers.
Homer did not shoot well hitting only 37% (11 of 35) in 2-pointers, 0 for 16 in 3-pointers and 22% (2 for 9) at the line.
Dylan Beutler and Jaxon Johnson led the team in scoring with 13 points each. Beutler was 4 for 5 in 2-pointers, 1 for 1 in 3-pointers and 2 for 3 at the line, 8 points in the paint. Johnson was 6 for 8 in 2-pointers and 1 for 5 at the line and had 12 points in the paint and 8 of them on turnovers. Will Gatzemeyer had 12 points hitting 4 for 6 in 2-pointers, 1 for 3 in 3-pointers and 1 for 2 at the line, 9 transitional points, 8 in the paint and 6 points on turnovers.
Leading the team on rebounds was Jaxon Johnson with 7, Lucas Vogt had 6 rebounds and Dylan Beutler had 5 rebounds. Lucas Vogt had 10 assists. Will Gatzemeyer and Elliott Nottlemann each had 3 steals to lead the team. Dylan Beutler and Lucas Vogt each had 2 blocked shots and Will Gatzemeyer stood in for a charge.
The Wolverines next game will be Thursday Dec. 12 at Walthill, JV game beginning at 4:00. Friday Dec. 13, they host Clarkson/Leigh in Bancroft with JV starting at 4:00.
Team 1 2 3 4 Final
BRLD 20 20 16 9 65
Homer 6 4 9 9 28
Team Stats BRLD Homer
Field Goal % 54.3% 25.5%
Effective Field Goal % 60.9% 25.5%
2FG Made/Attempted 19/32 13/35
2FG% 59.4% 37.1%
3FG Made/Attempted 6/14 0/16
3FG% 42.9% 0.0%
FT Made/Attempted 9/18 2/9
Free Throw Percentage 50.0% 22.2%
Points Per Possession 1.07 0.45
Transition Points 27 3
Points Off Turnovers 23 2
Second Chance Points 4 6
Points in the Paint 38 20
Offensive Rebounds 7 11
Defense Rebounds 25 16
Assists 18 3
Deflections 4 3
Steals 10 7
Blocks 4 1
Turnovers 13 18
Personal Fouls 10 17
Charges Taken 1 0
