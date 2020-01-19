The Wolverines had two big wins this week over Pierce and West Point-Beemer advancing their record to 10-0.
Vs. Pierce
The BRLD Wolverines hosted Pierce on Friday night and rolled easily to a 55-28 win. The opening period was tight with BRLD leading 14 to 13 at its end. BRLD held the lead 24-20 at halftime. They began to pull away leading 39-26 at the end of three quarters on their way to the 55-28 win.
The Wolverines hit 71% (12 of 17) in 2-pointers, 47% (9 of 19) in 3-pointers and 50% (2 for 4) at the line. They had 9 points in transition, 12 points off turnovers and 24 points in the paint. The team had 17 turnovers for the game. BRLD won the battle on the boards 30-12 in rebounds.
Pierce shot 26% (5 of 19) in 2-pointers, 25% (4 for 16 in 3-pointers and 67% (6 for 9) at the line. They had 17 turnovers for the game.
Lucas Vogt led the scoring with 21 points, hitting 5 for 8 in 2-pointers, 3 for 5 in 3-pointers and 2 for 2 at the line, 10 points in the paint. Darwin Snyder had 14 points, hitting 1 for 2 in 2-pointers and 4 for 10 in 3-pointers. Jaxon Johnson had 10 points, hitting 5 for 5 in 2-pointers, all 10 in the paint, 4 points in transition and 4 points off turnovers.
Lucas Vogt led the team with 7 rebounds. Vogt and Darwin Snyder each had 3 assists. Vogt led with 4 steals. Dylan Beutler and Brayden Anderson each had a blocked shot.
Vs West Point-Beemer
The Wolverines hosted West Point-Beemer on Saturday and rolled to another easy win. The Wolverines had a slow start and led 10-4 after the opening period. But they erupted in the second quarter scoring 33 points to go up 43-14 at halftime. They continued to build on the lead to end with the 81-34 win.
The Wolverines shot 74% (26 of 35) in 2-pointers, 23% (5 of 22) in 3-pointers and 70% (14 of 20) at the line. They had 26 points off turnovers, 36 points in transition and 50 points in the paint. The team won the battle on the boards 43-29 in rebounds. BRLD had only 6 turnovers and had 16 steals as a team.
Peirce shot 33% (8 of 24) in 2-pointers, 21% (3 for 14) in 3-pointers and 90% (9 for 10) at the line. The team had 22 turnovers.
Dylan Beutler led the team with 20 points, hitting 8 for 10 in 2-pointers and 4 for 6 at the line, 14 points in the paint, 10 off transition and 9 in transition. Lucas Vogt had 18 points, hitting 7 for 10 in 2-pointers, 1 for 2 in 3-pointers and 1 for 2 at the line, 14 points in the paint, 11 off transition and 7 points off turnovers. Jaxon Johnson had 8 points, hitting 4 for r in 2-pointers, all in the paint, 4 off turnovers and 4 off transition. Micah Henschen with 4 points, Elliott Nottlemann and Arizona Riecken with 3 points, Brayden Anderson with 2 points and Zach Hegge with one point.
Luca Vogt and Jaxon Johnson each had 5 rebounds, Dylan Beutler and Will Gatzemeyer each had 4 rebounds. Lucas Vogt had 8 assists. Vogt also led the team with 6 steals followed by Brayden Anderson with 3 steals. Dylan Beutler had a blocked shot.
Next
The Wolverines will host Tekamah-Herman on Tuesday with the JV games starting at 4:30. Then Friday the Wolverines will host the 12-2 and #5 Oakland-Craig Knights in Lyons, who are on a 12-game win streak. JV girls start the evening with a 4:00 game followed by boys JV, with varsities to follow starting at 6:00. On Tuesday they will host 7-4 Wakefield with JV starting at 4:00 in Bancroft.
