The BRLD Wolverines hosted the Winnebago Indians on Tuesday leading up to the conference tournament and came away with an easy win for their 16th win of the season.
The two teams came out tight in the first quarter as they finished with a tie 14-14. Winnebago took a halftime lead of 26-21. But the Wolverines stepped it up in the 3rd quarter both offensively and defensively as they held Winnebago to only 4 points for the quarter while they scored 23 to lead at the end of the third 44-30. The Wolverines continued in the fourth quarter to go on to the big 70-43 win.
BRLD shot 45% (19 of 43) in 2-pointers, 45% (5 of 12) in 3-pointers and 52% (17 of 33) at the line. The team had 23 points in transition, 24 points off turnovers, 14 second chance points and 38 points in the paint. BRLD won the battle of the boards 43-29 in rebounds. The team had only 11 turnovers.
Winnebago shot 26% (8 of 31) in 2-pointers, 33% (5 of 15) in 3-pointers and 71% (12 of 17) at the line. The team had 16 turnovers.
Dylan Beutler led the team with 27 points hitting 9 of 17 in 2-pointers, 2 for 3 in 3-pointers and 3 for 5 at the line including 18 points in the paint, 8 transition points, 7 second chance points and 7 points off turnovers. Will Gatzemeyer had 15 points, hitting 4 for 4 in 2-pointers, 1 for 1 in 3-pointers and 4 for 5 at the line. Lucas Vogt had 13 points, hitting 4 for 9 in 2-pointers and 5 for 7 at the line including 8 points in the paint. Other scorers for BRLD were Jaxon Johnson with 6 points, Devin Hegge and Braxton Bargmann each had 3 points, Brayden Anderson with 2 points and Arizona Riecken with one point.
Jaxon Johnson led the team with 17 rebounds. Dylan Beutler finished a double/double with 11 rebounds with his 27 points. Lucas Vogt led the team with 6 assists and Darwin Snyder with 4 assists. Vogt led the team with 5 steals following by Will Gatzemeyer with 4 steals. Will Gatzemeyer, Jaxon Johnson and Lucas Vogt each had a blocked shot.
The Wolverines get a bye in the first round of the East Husker Conference tournament and will play Howell-Dodge in the second round in Lyons on Tuesday night following the Oakland-Craig vs. Logan View/Scribner-Snyder game that starts at 6:00.
