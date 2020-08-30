The BRLD Lady Wolverines traveled to Norfolk to take on the Lutheran High Northeast Lady Eagles on Thursday for their Jamboree scrimmage. They came away with a loss in three sets. But the intention of the game is to see how this year’s team will compete with another team and figure out things they need to work on.
The Lady Wolverines improved with each set played. They dropped the first set 14-25 and the second set 17-25. The final set played BRLD started out with the first 5 points and held the lead up to 18-17. But a 5-point run put LHNE up 22-18 as they took the set and match 25-22 to end the game.
Stats for the game were as follows: Kinlee Bacon was 11 of 11 serving with an ace serve, had 6 assists and 6 digs; Caragan Tietz was 5 for 8 serving with an ace serve, had 24 attacks at the net resulting in 4 kills, 28 serve receives 6 block assists and 11 digs; Megan Beutler was 7 for 8 serving, 22 attacks with 4 kills and had 11 block assists; Alyssa Buchholz was 8 for 8 in serves with an ace serve and 16 attacks with 3 kills; Isabel Bonneau had 16 digs; Alexzi Nottlemann had 15 attacks at the net with a kill; Aubrey Berg was 7 for 8 serving and 18 digs, Brooklyn Nolting was 9 for 11 serving with 2 ace serves; and Audra Nolting had 9 attacks with 2 kills.
The Lady Wolverines next action will be Thursday night (8/27) when they host Tekamah-Herman in Lyons. Then Tuesday (9/1) they host Humphrey/LHF in Bancroft. Then Thursday 9/3 they begin the NEN tournament in Wisner/Pender, which will continue on Saturday 9/5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.