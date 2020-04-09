With the NSAA’s announcement that the spring sports for 2020 will be cancelled this year due to the Coronavirus Pandemic and the closing of the schools for the remainder of the year, it is time to recap the successes of the 2019-20 year of sports for the BRLD Wolverines and Lady Wolverines.
Football
The BRLD Wolverines had a very successful season going 8-1 in the regular season. The Wolverines have always had a challenging schedule since their coop between Lyons Decatur Northeast and Bancroft-Rosalie.
They opened their season at Hartington Cedar Catholic and rolled over them 38-20. They had easy wins over Ponca and Crofton.
The Wolverines had a tough game with #6 Norfolk Catholic. BRLD led at halftime 18-17. Norfolk Catholic marched down to the goal line. The Wolverines took a stand and stopped them and took over the ball and marched down the field in a minute and a half with a 60-yard Gatzemeyer to Johnson pass connection capped off with Gatzemeyer running in from 22 yards out. BRLD scored again with a quick strike on a 69-yard Gatzemeyer-Johnson connection and a 22-yard Gatzemeyer – Beutler connection for another score and BRLD was up 32-17. BRLD scored a third time in the second half on a 76-yard drive to lead 40-24. BRLD prevailed 40-34.
The Wolverines next met Yutan. The Chieftains led 20-13 with less than a minute left in the half. BRLD covered 65 yards before halftime to tie the game 20-20. BRLD scored to start the third quarter to group 26-20. The Wolverines rolled on to a 42-27 win.
They won easily the next two weeks over Tekamah-Herman and Louisville. They faced Fremont Bergan in Fremont the next week. BRLD trailed 6-7 after the opening period. The Wolverines took the lead 12-7 in the second quarter. But Bergan scored twice and led at halftime 21-12. BRLD battled back and trailed 20-21 before Bergan went up 28-20. BRLD tied the game at 28-28 before the quarter ended. The Wolverines took a 36-28 lead in the 4th quarter, but Bergan scored again with 1:04 left in the game and the teams went into overtime. BRLD scored on a Gatzemeyer/Johnson connection from 7 yards out on a 4th down play to go up in overtime 42-36. BRLD put up a goal line stance and stopped Bergan on the one-yard line for the win.
The Wolverines went into the final regular season game undefeated acing the undefeated Oakland-Craig Knights for the district championship once again this year.
The Wolverines got the ball first and drove down field but fumbled on the 3-yard line. O-C drove 97 yards for the first score with the 2-point conversion. BRLD answered in two plays and trailed 6-8. They scored again after a fumble to lead 12-8. BRLD led at halftime 24-16. The Knights tied the game up on the first possession of the second half. The Wolverines took the lead 30-24 with 3:29 left in the 3rd quarter. O-C scored twice in the final period while shutting down BRLD to take the win 40-30. The difference of the final score was the 2-point conversions after each touchdown. BRLD failed on every 2-point conversion attempt. The Wolverines went into the state playoffs with an 8-1 record and a #5 seed.
BRLD faced 7-2 #11 seed Wilber-Clatonia in the first round of state playoffs. BRLD led 20-13 at the end of the first quarter. The Wolverines scored once in the second quarter and led 27-13 at halftime. They rolled on to a 39-21 first round win.
Their next game was with #4 seed North Bend Central Tigers at North Bend. It was a score-fest with the Tigers. NBC quickly moved ahead 14-0 half way through the opening period. BRLD trailed 12-14 after the opening period. They continued to trail at halftime 26-28. The Tigers went up 36-26 early in the third period. The Wolverines tied the score by the end of the third period 39-39. BRLD took their first lead of the game on the first play of the final period 46-39. The Tigers scored twice and went up 53-46. BRLD answered to trail 52-53. The defense held and BRLD had another shot. A Gatzemeyer/Beutler connection put BRLD up 60-53 for the win. The win sent BRLD to the semi-finals game with #1 seed Sutton.
Early in the second quarter BRLD led Sutton 7-6, but a 98-yard run for a touchdown by Sutton put them up 14-7. The Wolverines trailed 14-20 at halftime. Sutton scored on their first possession of the second half and Sutton led 26-14. A Gatzemeyer pass to Jaxon Johnson brought BRLD within a score 22-26. But a 65-yard run by Sutton put them up 32-22. An exchange of scores brought them to the final score, Sutton 38 BRLD 28. BRLD’s season came to an end one game short of a rematch with Oakland-Craig in the State Finals.
Seniors that played their final game in the Wolverine uniform are Braxton Bargmann, Will Gatzemeyer, Kobe Lyons, Jaxon Johnson, Parker Paulson, Kyler Gomez and Luke Kramer.
Volleyball
The BRLD Lady Wolverines had a good season finishing with a 19-14 season.
The Lady Wolverines started the season with a pair of wins over Tekamah-Herman and Humphrey/LHF. BRLD swept the Lady Tigers 3-0 in set and defeated the Lady Bulldogs 3-2. The Lady Wolverines won the first set with HLHF, lost the second set and won the third set. HLHF won the fourth set to force the tie-breaker, which BRLD took the tie-breaker 19-17 to take the match 3-2. HLHF finished the season with a 21-11 season.
They competed in the Northeast Nebraska Volleyball Classic at Pender and Wisner and came away with the Bronze Division championship. The Lady Wolverines started on Thursday night losing a pair of games to Guardian Angels Central Catholic (1-20 and Lutheran high Northeast (0-2). They came back on Saturday in Pender with wins over the host team Pender and Tekamah-Herman in straight sets. Then came from behind on Wakefield/Allen after losing the first set and winning the next two. Good enough to take home the Bronze Division championship medals.
After a loss to Clarkson/Leigh they traveled to Wakefield to compete in their tournament. The tournament started on Thursday night and went 1-1 with a win over Wakefield/Allen (2-1) and losing to Hartington Cedar Catholic (1-2). They went on to Saturday losing to Lutheran High Northeast and Ponca and swept Pierce (2-0)
They dropped a match with Archbishop Bergan. Then went on to the Tekamah-Herman tournament. They led off sweeping the host team the Lady Tigers. They fell to Fort Calhoun (1-2) and came back to defeat Omaha Roncalli 2-1 in sets and finished runner-up in the tournament.
The Lady Wolverines fell to Ponca. Then they went on a 5-game win streak. They lost to Oakland-Craig in Oakland. That was followed by another loss to Logan View/Scribner-Snyder. BRLD went on to a major upset over North Bend Central taking the match to a tie-breaker. NBC went on to have a 21-8 record for the season.
Next up was the East Husker Conference tournament in North Bend. They faced Logan View/Scribner-Snyder in the opening game and came away with a 2-1 win. They faced the host team North Bend Central in a rematch and fell to them in straight sets. Saturday, they faced Humphrey/LHF, falling to them 2-1. They went on to win the consolation bracket over Clarkson/Leigh 2-1 to take 7th place for the tournament.
They finished the regular season with a sweep on Pender.
They traveled to Pender for the Class C2-4 Sub-district. Their first opponent was Homer, which they swept 3-0. They fell to Ponca for the third time in the season to end their year.
Senior that have played for the final time in a Lady Wolverine uniform are Tyra Bonneau, Kelsey Larsen, Tori Ostrand, Halle Wortman and Emma Nelson.
Boys Cross Country
The BRLD Cross Country team had another great year as they finished 6th at State.
They started the season 3rd of 10 at the Logan View Invite, 2nd of 14 at Wisner-Pilger and 6th of 14 at Norfolk Catholic. They were Champions in the Pender Invite and 4th of 8 at Crofton.
They were 3-Peat champions of the East Husker Conference meet. The team qualified for state finishing 2nd of 9 at the Class C district meet. Then went on to state to take 6th place as a team.
Braydon Anderson had the top time in 6 of the meets with his best time being at Districts of 17:39. Devin Hegge had the top time twice with his best time turned in at districts of 17:44. Micah Henschen had his best time at districts of 18:22, Zach Hegge’s best time was at districts of 17:56, Caleb Schlichting had a best time at districts of 18:55 an Nic Tolle’s best time was at district of 19:11.
Girls Cross Country
The BRLD Lady Wolverine cross country team competed well. They finished 6th of 9 at the East Husker Conference meet. The runner turning in the top times all season was Makenna King. Her best time was at districts of 24:36. Hailey Miller had her best time at districts of 27:41, Sam Chavira-Prieto had her best time of 28:25 at districts. Heather Marr had her best time at the Conference meet of 29:14 and Gloria Estrada’s best time was at districts of 27:33.
Seniors for the boys’ cross-country team are Devin Hegge, Brayden Anderson and Nicholas Tolle.
Boys Basketball
The BRLD Wolverines came off a state championship in 2018-19 and returned all their starters. They had their sights on repeating in 2019-20.
The Wolverines started the season with a tough Omaha Nation team and took home their first win 58-49. They rolled over Homer, Walthill and Clarkson/Leigh with easy wins. They defeated Howells-Dodge by 10 as they entered the Holiday tournament at Homer with a 5-0 record.
Nobody could match up to the Wolverines as they pounded Homer in the first round and defeated Guardian Angels Central Catholic by 18, 52-34 to take the championship.
They faced an undefeated Ponca team following the holiday tournament. BRLD took an early lead and led at halftime 40-27 on their way to and 18-point win 64-46. They rolled over their next 8 opponents handily and entered the East Husker Conference tournament 16-0.
BRLD had a bye for the first round of the EHC tournament and hosted the second round. They jumped out fast on Howells-Dodge and led 25-4 at the end of the opening period on their way to an easy win 72-44. In the semifinals at Midland University. The Wolverines faced the 15-4 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder Raiders in the semifinals. BRLD walked off with a 40-31 win to advance to the finals. They rolled over North Bend Central in the finals to repeat as the East Husker Conference tournament.
They rolled over Wisner-Pilger easily. They traveled to Grand Island to compete in the Heartland Classic. Their opponent was Hastings. It was a hard-fought battle right down to the end of the game. BRLD led at halftime 30-23. Hastings closed the gap to 41-40 by the end of the 3rd quarter. The Wolverines held on to the lead and took home the victory 61-57. That was the teams 45th consecutive win going back to early in the 2019-20 season. They rolled over Pender easily as they finished their regular season with a 23-0 record.
BRLD had an easy time of it with a 65-25 win over Wakefield in the first round of sub-districts. They faced #5 Ponca in the finals of the sub-district tourney. Lucas Vogt hit a buzzer beater at the end of the opening period to give BRLD a 19-11 lead. The Wolverines outscored Ponca 19-11 in the third period to go up 49-31 as they rolled on to a 59-43 win and headed on to the sub-state district finals with Twin River. Twin River was no match for BRLD as BRLD won handily 82-52 to head on to state.
The State tournament was unusual this year as the only fans allowed to come to the games were family members and press due to the Coronavirus, the same reason that spring sports have been cancelled.
The Wolverines rolled over their first-round opponent, Doniphan-Trumbull, 71-46. In the semifinals game with Sutton. The teams battled all the way though the game. BRLD failed to score the final 4:00 of the regulation as the two teams ended up tied and headed for overtime. During the overtime Lucas Vogt joined the 1,000-point club as BRLD pulled away for a 59-51 win to head on into the finals with Grand Island Central Catholic. After the semifinals scare the Wolverines came into the finals all business. They led 18-7 after the first quarter. They had a 10-point run in the second quarter as the led 31-13 at halftime. They held the lead and walked off with the stat championship with the 61-47 win.
Seven seniors played their final games in Wolverine uniforms. They are Braxton Bargmann, Brayden Anderson, Darwin Snyder, Will Gatzemeyer, Arizona Riecken, Jaxon Johnson and Devin Hegge.
Girls Basketball
The BRLD Lady Wolverines had a very successful season with a 20-6 record and a state appearance under their belts.
The Lady Wolverines opened the season with trouncing wins over their first four opponents, Omaha Nation, Homer, Pierce and Walthill. Their first real test was Clarkson/Leigh. The two teams were locked in a close matchup. BRLD led 11-10 after the opening period and only led 18-15 at halftime. They opened it up during the 3rd quarter leading by 10 going into the final period. They held the lead to the end of the game for a 37-29 win. They followed that with easy wins over Howells-Dodge and Boys Town leading into the holiday tournament.
BRLD’s first opponent was the Host team Homer. The two teams were locked in a tight game with them being tied at the end of the opening period and at halftime 24-24. The Lady Wolverines took control in the 3rd quarter outscoring the Homer Lady Knights 19-6 as they rolled on to a 56-38 win. They went on to face Guardian Angels Central Catholic. At the end of the opening period GACC led 15-14 and continued to lead to halftime, 29-25. The Lady Wolverines took charge in the third quarter scoring 17 points on their way to a 60-50 win and the Holiday Tournament championship.
The Lady Wolverines had two tough games after the Holiday tournament. They faced #8 in C2 Ponca first on the road. Ponca led at halftime 27-18 with BRD only scoring 2 points in the second quarter. The 3rd quarter the Lady Wolverines regrouped and came back to tie the Lady Indians 33-33. They were able to slowly pull ahead to take the win 54-48.
Their next opponent was #3 in D1 Pender. BRLD led after one period 11-5. The Lady Pendragons closed the gap to 20-23 by halftime. The Lady Wolverines pulled ahead in the 3rd quarter 37-30 and held the lead to the end of the game 52-42. The two wins moved the Lady Wolverines to #3 in Class C2.
The Lady Wolverines caught the West Point Beemer Lady Cadets on an off night as they trounced them 67-33. They followed that with a big win over Tekamah-Herman leading up to the showdown with Oakland-Craig. At the time of their meeting Oakland-Craig was #1 in C2 and BRLD was #2. With both teams undefeated it was the game people expected. The two teams were tied 10-10 at the end of the opening period. BRLD led at halftime 25-21. They expanded that lead to 12 by the end of the 3rd period, 42-30. It looked like the game was theirs. But the Lady Knights mounted a comeback and chipped away at that lead until they tied the game at 52-52 with time running out on regulation play. A last second 3-pointer by O-C that hit nothing but net that gave the Lady Wolverines their first loss 52-55.
BRLD moved on defeating Wakefield easily 81-56 before coming up against a state rated Humphrey/LHF. It was a battle to the end with the two teams tied at halftime 38-38 and again at the end of the third quarter 52-52. The Lady Bulldogs managed to eke out a 3-point win 74-71.
The Lady Wolverines handily defeated Stanton as they moved into another tough conflict with Winnebago. The two teams were close all the way with Winnebago leading after one quarter 21-20 and at halftime 36-34. BRLD took over in the third quarter and pulled ahead 51-44 going into the final period. Once again, they squandered that lead and Winnebago pulled out a 71-70 win over the Lady Wolverines.
Next was the East Husker Conference tournament. They easily defeated Twin River 71-24. Isabel Freemont set a school record hitting nine 3-pointers during the first-round game. They faced West Point-Beemer in the quarter finals game. The Lady Cadets took the lead on a buzzer beater at the end of the half to take a 23-20 lead into intermission. WPB moved ahead 29-22 during the third quarter. BRLD close the gap to 29-31. But WPB pulled ahead 37-29 by the end of the quarter. The Lady Cadets had a 9-point run to finish off the Lady Wolverines and take the win 53-39 sending BRLD to the consolation brackets. BRLD faced Humphrey/LHF in a rematch for their 3-point loss earlier. BRLD opened taking 13-7 first quarter lead and held the lead 22-18 at halftime. They held their lead through the third quarter. HLHF took a one-point lead with 5:05 left in the game. But BRLD was able to pull ahead and take the win 55-46.
The Lady Wolverines took big wins over Wisner-Pilger and Logan View/Scribner-Snyder.
The faced Guardian Angels Central Catholic in the first round of the Class C2-8 sub-district tournament. BRLD suffered from 9 turnovers and 0 for 5 shooting to trail 2-10 at the end of the opening period. GACC expanded the lead to 24-10 by halftime. The Lady Wolverines battled back in the third period and trailed 24-32 going into the final period. But GACC pulled away to take the 51-36 win.
But that loss was not the end of the year for the Lady Wolverines as they re-entered the Sub-state District finals on a wild card and faced 21-2 South Loup. The 19-5 Lady Wolverines made the best of their second chance. BRLD held a small lead of 9-6 after the opening period and held the lead 21-19 at halftime. The Lady Wolverines held South Loup to only 2 points in the third quarter and BRLD pulled ahead 32-21. They held that lead to the end of the game and took the win 43-32. The Lady Wolverines advance to Lincoln for the state tournament.
Their opponent in the opening round at Lincoln North Star on Thursday night was Crofton. The Lady Warrior jumped to a big first quarter lead 19-2 which the Lady Wolverines never recovered from. Crofton expanded their lead each quarter as they advanced on their 72-41 win.
The Lady Wolverines season ended. Two seniors finish their careers with BRLD. They are Kelsey Larsen and KaiLynn Lovejoy.
Wrestling
Freshman Daven Whitley earned a spot at the NSAA State Wrestling Tournament with a second-place finish at Districts held at Oakland on Saturday, February 15. He was wrestling in the Heavy-weight division. Daven was pinned by David City Aquinas’ Owen Schramm in the Championship match.
Daven Whitley posted two wins and two losses at the NSAA State Wrestling Tournament, held at CHI arena in Omaha. The BRLD freshman came up one win short of wrestling for a medal.
Seniors this year were Ella Whitaker and Nicholas Tolle.
