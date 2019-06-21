Rockets 12s 5-2-3-0-1 11
BRLD 1-1-3-0-0 5
The Oakland-Craig Rocket 12’s traveled to Lyons to compete against the BRLD Wolverines.
In the top of the first inning Briar Ray got a 1-out single. Gretchen Seagren reached base on an error scoring Ray. Karley Eriksen, Bailey Pelan and Amy Snader each reached base on errors scoring a run each. Lilian Ehlers had an RBI single to left field. The Rockets led aft half an inning 5-0.
BRLD led off the bottom of the inning with Samryn Dick leading off with a single. Sam Roth reached base on a fielder’s choice, scoring Samryn. Roth was picked off by the catcher trying to get to 3rdbase. After one inning the Rockets led 5-1.
The top of the 2ndinning Gretchen Seagren singled with one out. Bailey Pelan had an RBI single and Amy Snader smashed an RBI double to right field. In the bottom of the inning Madison Hoeper led off with a single to right field. Ashlynn Whitley had and RBI single. After two innings the Rockets led 7-2.
In the 3rdAdi Rennerfeldt had a 1-out single followed by Briar Ray being hit by the pitcher. Gretchen Seagren had a 2-run homerun and came in to score to put the Rockets up 10-2. Journey Sherman and Alizabeth Whitley both walked. Samryn walked to load the bases. Jordan Siebrandt was put out at first scoring a run. Sam Roth singled scoring two more runs. At the end of the inning the Rockets lead was cut to 10-5.
Adi Rennerfeldt came in to pitch in the 4thinning shutting down BRLD facing 8 batters in the final two innings and getting 6 strikeouts. In the top of the 5thinning Briar Ray reached base on an error and came around to score on a passed ball.
Hitters and scorers for the Rockets were Adi Rennerfeldt going 1 for 5, reached base on a fielder’s choice, scored and had an RBI; Briar Ray was 1 for 3, reached base on an error, reached base on a fielder’s choice and scored 3 times; Gretchen was 2 for 3 including a homerun and a triple, reached base on an error, hit by the pitcher, scored 3 times and had 3 RBI’s; Karley Eriksen reached base on an error, scored twice and had an RBI; Bailey Pelan was 1 for 2, reached base on an error, scored and had an RBI; Amy Snader was 1 for 2 including a double, reached base on an error, scored and had an RBI: and Lilian Ehlers was 1 for 2 and had an RBI.
Briar Ray was the starting pitcher for the Rockets going 3 innings striking out 2, walking 3 and allowing 5 runs on 3 hits. Adi Rennerfeldt went 2 innings, striking out 5, with no walks and allowing no runs on no hits.
Hitters and scorers for BRLD were Samryn Dicks 1 for 2, walked and scored twice; Jordan Seibrandt ad an RBI; Sam Roth was 1 for 2, reached base on a fielder’s choice and had 2 RBI’s; Madison Hoeper was 1 for 2 and scored; Ashlynn Whitley was 2 for 2 and had an RBI; Journey Sherwood walked and scored and Alizabeth was 1 for 1, walked and scored.
Sam Roth started in the pitching circle, going 3 innings with 2 strikeouts, no walks and allowing 8 runs on 7 hits. Samryn Dicks went 2 innings, striking out 6, walking one, and allowing 1 run on no hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.