BRLD Repeats as Runner-up Wisner-Pilger Invite

By Clare Wiltse

Sports Contributor

For the second year in a row the Wolverines trailed only Hartington in the final team score at the Wisner-Pilger Invite held at Beemer’s Indian Trail Golf Course.  The Wildcats had an 11 point advantage after team scores were totaled.   Hartington tallied 27 to 38 for BRLD.

Brayden Anderson took top honors for BRLD with a 4th place in 19:12. Devin Hegge was 9th in 19:40.  Freshman Caleb Schlichting collected his first medal with a 12th place in 20:17. Micah Henschen was the fourth runner to medal. He took 15th in 20:33.

Zach Hegge finished 25th in 20:58. Nic Tolle was 57th in 23:09.

The girls’ team scored 189 and finished 11th.  MaKenna King was the top finisher with a 33rd place in 29:42. Gloria Estrada took 49th in 32:40. Hailey Miller was 52nd in 33:32. Heather Miller ran 34:57 for 55th. Sam Chivara-Prieto was right behind in 35:38.

Boys Scores

Hartington                    27

BRLD                            38

Wisner-Pilger                62

Humphrey/LHF             105

Bergan                         111

Elkhorn Valley               133

Winside                        140

East Butler                    159

West Point-Beemer       159

Madison                       162

Battle Creek                  165

Summerland                 179

Pender                         191

Laurel-Concord             233

Girls Scores

Pender                         30

Hartington                    35

Battle Creek                  64

Humphrey/LHF             74

Oakland-Craig               75

East Butler                    83

West Point-Beemer       93

Summerland                 123

Wisner-Pilger                141

Winnebago                    152

BRLD                            189

