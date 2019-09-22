BRLD Repeats as Runner-up Wisner-Pilger Invite
By Clare Wiltse
Sports Contributor
For the second year in a row the Wolverines trailed only Hartington in the final team score at the Wisner-Pilger Invite held at Beemer’s Indian Trail Golf Course. The Wildcats had an 11 point advantage after team scores were totaled. Hartington tallied 27 to 38 for BRLD.
Brayden Anderson took top honors for BRLD with a 4th place in 19:12. Devin Hegge was 9th in 19:40. Freshman Caleb Schlichting collected his first medal with a 12th place in 20:17. Micah Henschen was the fourth runner to medal. He took 15th in 20:33.
Zach Hegge finished 25th in 20:58. Nic Tolle was 57th in 23:09.
The girls’ team scored 189 and finished 11th. MaKenna King was the top finisher with a 33rd place in 29:42. Gloria Estrada took 49th in 32:40. Hailey Miller was 52nd in 33:32. Heather Miller ran 34:57 for 55th. Sam Chivara-Prieto was right behind in 35:38.
Boys Scores
Hartington 27
BRLD 38
Wisner-Pilger 62
Humphrey/LHF 105
Bergan 111
Elkhorn Valley 133
Winside 140
East Butler 159
West Point-Beemer 159
Madison 162
Battle Creek 165
Summerland 179
Pender 191
Laurel-Concord 233
Girls Scores
Pender 30
Hartington 35
Battle Creek 64
Humphrey/LHF 74
Oakland-Craig 75
East Butler 83
West Point-Beemer 93
Summerland 123
Wisner-Pilger 141
Winnebago 152
BRLD 189
