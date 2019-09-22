The BRLD Lady Wolverines had an exciting match with the Humphrey/LHF Lady Bulldogs who is always a tough opponent. It took all five sets to take the match and the 5thset went into extra points as BRLD took it 19-17, a set that usually only goes to 15.
BRLD won the opening set 25-22. They lost the second set 16-25, then won the third set 25-17, lost the fourth set 15-25 to force the fifth set. As mentioned BRLD prevailed and won the final set 19-17 for the set and match 3-2.
BRLD had 152 attacks at the net with 22 kills. HLHF had 130 attacks with 45 kills. Leading the way in attacks for BRLD was Megan Beutler with 49 attacks including 9 kills. Following her was Kelsey Larsen with 47 attacks and 3 kills. Halle Wortman had 24 attacks with 2 kills, Caragan Tietz had 18 attacks with 5 kills and Alexzi Nottlemann had 9 attacks. Alyssa Buchholz had 4 attacks with 3 kills.
The Lady Wolverines had 42 block assists at the net while HLHF had 9 solo blocks and 8 block assists. Leading the way for BRLD was Caragan Tietz with 29 block assists. Megan Beutler had 18 block assists, Kelsey Larsen had 12, Halle Wortman had 8, Alexzi Nottlemann had 5 and Kinlee Bacon had 2.
Serving the Lady Wolverines had 93.5% efficiency in serves with only 6 service errors in 92 serves. Alexzi Nottlemann was 18 of 19 with a service ace. Kinlee Bacon was 16 of 18 with an ace serve, Halle Wortman had 15 of 16, Megan Beutler was 10 for 10, Caragan Tietz was 8 for 9, Kelsey Larsen was 14 for 14, and Aubrey Berg was 5 for 6.
Caragan Tietz let the team with 19 digs followed by Kelsey Larsen with 10 and Halle Wortman with 8. Kinlee Bacon had 16 assists.
