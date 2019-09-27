The BRLD Lady Wolverines traveled to Tekamah to compete in the Tekamah-Herman tournament last Saturday. There were four teams in the tournament, Tekamah-Herman, BRLD, Fort Calhoun and Roncalli Catholic. The tourney had a 3-way tie with Roncalli, Fort Calhoun and BRLD all with two wins and one loss. With the formulas for set wins and points BELD came away with the runner-up plaque and medals. Fort Calhoun was the tournament champion.
Vs. Tekamah-Herman
The Lady Wolverines were the first game of the day at 9:00 am. The two teams were tied at 4-4 when Brooklyn Nolting had a 7-point run to put BRLD up 11-4. Tekamah-Herman came back to 11-15. Aubrey Berg had a 4-point run to take the lead 20-11. Caragan Tietz served the winning point to take the first set 25-18.
Tekamah-Herman started the second set going up 4-1. BRLD battled back to 5-5. The two teams went back and forth not getting much going in runs until the score was 15-14 BRLD and Alexzi Nottlemann had a 5-point run to put the Lady Wolverines up 21-14. Caragan Tietz served out the last two points of the set to give BRLD a 25-16 set win and 2-0 match win.
Vs. Fort Calhoun
BRLD’s next opponent was Fort Calhoun. Aubrey Berg had a 5-point run early to put them up 7-2. Fort Calhoun came back to 7-8. Kinlee Bacon had a 3-point run to put the Lady Wolverines up 16-10. Aubrey Berg made the score 19-11. BRLD took the set out on a Fort Calhoun serve 25-17.
The second set BRLD was able to take a small lead 9-5 with no major service runs. Fort Calhoun came back and tied it at 9-9. The two teams continued back and forth to an 18-18 tie when the Lady Pioneers served out the set for the 25-18 set win tying the match at 1-1,
The third set Kinlee Bacon serve BRLD to a 3-0 lead. The Lady Pioneers answered with a 6-point run to go up 7-3. The Lady Wolverines had a hard time getting any runs going as Fort Calhoun had a couple good runs to take the set 25-13 and the match 2-0.
Vs. Roncalli Catholic
Roncalli Catholic just needed to win the final match of the day with the scrappy BRLD Lady Wolverines to take the tournament championship as they came in as the only undefeated team in the tournament.
The two teams came out playing to 7-6 BRLD lead when Caragan Tietz had a 5-point run on serves to put them up 13-6. A couple short runs by Tori Ostrand and Kinlee Bacon put BRL up 19-10. Roncalli came back to 15-19. The Lady Wolverines held the lead to the end taking the first set 25-20.
The second set Roncalli gradually moved out to an 11-6 lead when Tori Ostrand had a 5-point service run to give the Lady Wolverines a 12-11 lead. The set continued with scoring going back and forth to a 20-20 tie. Roncalli had a short run to go up 23-21 and took the set out 25-23 to tie the match at 1-1.
In the third set Roncalli jumped out to a 9-4 lead. Short runs by Brooklyn Nolting and Tori Ostrand brought the teams into an 11-11 tie. Roncalli had a short run to e go up 15-12 which was soon answered by Kelsey Larsen with a short run to tie it at 16-16. The teams went back and forth to a 21-21 tie. Aubrey Berg had a short run to out BRLD at match point 24-21. Roncalli came back and tie it at 24-24. BRLD took the lead 26-25. Roncalli took the lead 27-26. Caragan Tietz came up with the score tied 27-27 and led off with an ace serve to go up one and served the winning point to give the Lady Wolverines the set win 29-27 and the match win 2-1.
