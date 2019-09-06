The BRLD Lady Wolverine volleyball team opened their 2019 season on the road in Tekamah. They were rather ungracious guests as they swept the Lady Tigers in three sets.
The Lady Wolverines had a tight first set but prevailed 25-22. They took control in the second set and rolled to a 25-10 set win. They finished the night off with a 25-16 set win and match win 3-0.
The team had 92.8% success on serving going 64 of 69. They had 15 blocks and 28 digs as a team.
Caragan Tietz led the team with 25 attacks at the net including 9 kills. Megan Beutler followed with 18 attacks at the net with 8 kills. Halle Wortman had 14 attacks with 5 kills and Kelsey Larsen had 13 attacks with 3 kills.
Halle Wortman led the team in serves with 17 of 18 successful serves with an ace serve. Kelsey Larsen was 11 of 12, Alexzi Nottlemann was 10 of 10 with an ace serve, Caragan Tietz was 9 of 10, with 2 ace serves and Kinlee Bacon was 6 of 7 in serves with one ace serve.
Aubrey Berg led the team with 8 digs followed by Caragan Tietz with 6 digs. Caragan Tietz and Megan Beutler led the team with 8 block assists. Halle Wortman had 4 block assists and Tyra Bonneau had 3 blocks, two solo.Kinlee Bacon had 26 assists.
