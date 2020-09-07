Tek-Herman 20 12 16 0
BRLD 25 25 25 3
The BRLD Lady Wolverines hosted the Tekamah-Herman Lady Tigers on Thursday night in Lyons. After a close first set with BRLD coming out on top 25-20, the Lady Wolverines rolled on to two big sets of 25-12 and 25-16.
The Lady Wolverines were aggressive at the net. Alyssa Buchholz had 19 attacks at the net with 8 kills, Caragan Tietz had 15 attacks with 9 kills, Alexzi Nottlemann had 15 attacks with 6 kills, Megan Beutler had 13 attacks with one kill, and Audra Nolting had 6 attacks with 3 kills. Audra Nolting led the team with 11 assisted block, Caragan Tietz and Megan Beutler each had 10, Alyssa Buchholz had 7, Alexzi Nottlemann had 5 assisted blocks and Mckenzie Murphy had one assisted block.
Brooklyn Nolting and Caragan Tietz each had 9 digs to lead the team. Aubrey Berg had 5 digs, McKenzie Murphy, Kinlee Bacon and Megan Beutler each had 4 digs, Alyssa Buchholz and Isabella Bonneau each had 2 digs and Alexzi Nottlemann had one. Aubrey Berg led the team with 13 serve receives followed by Caragan Tietz with 9 serve receives.
Megan Beutler was 23 of 24 in successful serves a 95.8% serving proficiency with 5 ace serves to lead the team. Alyssa Buchholz was 15 of 17 with 2 ace serves, Kinlee Bacon was 10 of 12 in serving, Brooklyn Nolting was 8 of 10 in serves, Aubrey Berg was 7 of 8 with an ace serve and Caragan Tietz was 4 of 5 in serves. Caragan Tietz led the team with 10 set assists and Audra Nolting had 7 set assists.
The Lady Wolverines will be hosting Humphrey/LHF at Bancroft on Tuesday Sept. 1 with the first game starting at 5:30. They will then travel to Wisner for the NEN tournament on Thursday (9/3). The first game starts at 5:30 facing Wisner-Pilger. They will play the next game with Lutheran High NE. The tournament continues on Saturday (9/5) the gold and silver divisions will play at Wisner and Bronze in Pender. Games start Saturday at 8:30.
