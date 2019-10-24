The BRLD Lady Wolverines competed in the East Husker Conference tournament last weekend. They won their opener with the Logan View/Scribner-Snyder Lady Raiders on Thursday night in North Bend 25-27, 25-23 BS 25-19 winning 2-1 in sets. They then faced the North Bend Lady Tigers in the second round and were defeated in straight sets 21-25 and 22-25. That set up for their Saturday matchup with the Humphrey/LHF.
Vs Humphrey/LHF
In the first set BRLD jumped to a 4-1 lead to start with behind the serving of Kelsey Larsen. Then HLHF had a short run to take a 7-6 lead. Caragan Tietz had a short run to put BRLD back up 10-8. BRLD gradually extended that lead to 16012. Then Halle Wortman had a 3-point run to give the Lady Wolverines a 21-14 lead. Kelsey Larsen served the winning point to give BRLD the first set win 25-18.
The second set the two teams started exchanging serves until with HLHF leading 8-7 they won the serve and had a 4-point run followed by a 7-point run to give the Lady Bulldogs a 21-9 lead. The Lady Wolverines could not recover from that as they fell in the second set 15-25 to even the match out to 1-1.
The third set with the score tied 2-2, Aubrey Berg had a short run to put BRLD up 5-2. BRLD extended their lead slightly to 10-5. The Lady Bulldogs answered a little later with a short run to tie the set at 12-12. Aubrey Berg once again had a short run to go up 15-12. The two teams tied again at 16. Caragan Tietz had a short run to go up 21-17 HLHF came back and tied the set at 22-22. BRLD got to set point 24-22 when the Lady Bulldogs won the serve and served out the set to take the set 26-24 and the match 2-1.
Vs. Clarkson/Leigh
The Lady Wolverines went on to face the Clarkson/Leigh Lady Patriots for 7th place.
Clarkson/Leigh jumped out in front 4-1 in the opening set. They had a 6-point run to take a commanding lead 13-5. BRLD struggled to get something going but could not sustain a run as the Lady Patriots took the first set 25-10.
The second set BRLD regrouped and pulled ahead with serves from Kelsey Larsen and Aubrey Berg to take an early 6-2 lead. The Lady Patriots battled back with a couple short runs to take a 12-10 lead. Kinlee Bacon answered with a short run to put BRLD up 15-13 lead. Scores coming from Kelsey Larsen and Aubrey Berg and two short runs by Brooklyn Nolting put BRLD up 22-18. Halle Wortman came up and served out the set for a 25-19 set win to tie the match at 1-1.
Early in the third set Aubrey Berg once again had a short run to put BRLD up 4-1. The Lady Patriots responded with a run of their own and took the lead 5-4. Caragan Tietz had a short run followed by a short run by a short run by Aubrey Berg put BRLD up 16-11. Brooklyn Nolting put the Lady Wolverines in control with a 5-point run to give BRLD a 22-13 lead. They glided out to a 25-15 set win and a match win 2-1 to take 7th place.
