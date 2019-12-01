Caragan Tietz-Captain-1st team all conference
Kills-177
Digs-199
Serve Receive-410
Ace serves-41 -serving percentage 89%
Ace blocks- 55
Assists-12
Kelsey Larsen-Captain-All conference honorable mention
Kills-122
Ace blocks-14
Ace serves 16- 96% server
Serve receive-213
Digs-142
Halle Wortman-Captain-All conference honorable mention
Kills-102
Ace blocks-8
Ace serves-26 -81% serves
Serve Receive-200
Digs-116
Megan Butler-
Kills-135
Ace Blocks-31
Ace Serves-0
Serve Receive-7
Digs-8
Assists-`
Alyssa Buchholz-
Kills-84
Ace Blocks-25
Ace Serves-0
Serve Receive-12
Assists-12
Digs-21
Kinlee Bacon-
Kills-1
Ace Blocks-4
Ace Serves-19
Serve Receive-3
Digs-89
Assists-414
Brooklyn Nolting-
Kills-0
Ace Blocks-1
Ace Serves-18
Serve Receive-7
Digs-59
Assists-134
Aubrey Berg-
Kills-0
Ace Blocks-0
Ace Serves-22
Serve Receive-140
Digs-169
Alexzi Nottleman-
Kills-37
Ace Blocks-7
Ace Serves-2
Serve Receive-3
Digs-37
Emma Nelson-
Kills-0
Ace Blocks-0
Ace Serves-2
Serve Receive-2
Digs-0
Audra Nolting-
Kills-16
Ace Blocks-5
Ace Serves-2
Serve Receive-3
Digs-1
Tyra Bonneau-
Kills-13
Ace Blocks-1
Ace Serves-0
Serve Receive-8
Digs-4
Tori Ostrand-
Kills-22
Ace Blocks-6
Ace Serves-7
Serve Receive-88
Digs-72
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.