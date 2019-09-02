The BRLD Lady Wolverines hosted the Jamboree scrimmage with the Lutheran High Northeast Eagles last Tuesday. This game is a practice game for the coaches to see where the team needs improvement. The match does not count in the season record. The Eagles took the match 3-0.
Lutheran High Northeast jumped ahead 5-0 to start the first set. But BRLD battled back on Kinlee Bacon’s serve as the Lady Wolverines took the lead 8-5. LHNE regained the lead at 10-9 and held the lead to the end of the set with BRLD hanging close throughout the set as BRLD lost the set 20-25.
The second set LHNE jumped to a 7-0 lead. BRLD pulled within 2 with Caragan Tietz serving 14-16. The Eagles held on to the lead and took the set 25-17,
The third set was a battle all the way through from the beginning. LHNE took a 6-2 lead. On a Caragan Tietz serve BRLD took the lead 7-6. The serve included two ace serves. LHNE had a service run late in the set to go up 24-18. Kinlee Bacon had a 4-point service run to pull to a 23-24 score before LHNE took it out 25-23.
The Lady Wolverines begin their regular season on Thursday Aug. 29 at Tekamah with the JV game beginning at5:30 followed by the Varsity game. Tuesday Sept. 3 they travel to Humphrey to face the Humphry/LHF Lady Bulldogs, the C-team game starts at 5:30 followed by JV and Varsity.
