The BRLD Lady Wolverines traveled to Ponca last Tuesday to face the 14-2 Lady Indians. BRLD came into the game with a 9-8 record.
Ponca took the first set 25-17 and the second set 25-17. But the Lady Wolverines regrouped and gave Ponca a tough third set but fell short losing the third set 23-25 and the match 0-3.
The Lady Wolverines had 94 attacks as a team with 21 kills at the net compared to Ponca’s 150 attacks and 50 kills. Leading BRLD in attacks was Caragan Tietz with 32 attacks including 8 kills. Tori Ostrand had 22 attacks with one kill, Megan Beutler had 15 attacks with 32 kills, Alyssa Buchholz had 13 attacks with 6 kills and Kelsey Larsen had 10 attacks with 3 kills.
Caragan Tietz, Alyssa Buchholz and Megan Beutler each had 11 block assists at the net to lead the team. Aubrey Berg and Tori Ostrand led the team with 7 digs followed by Brooklyn Nolting and Kelsey Larsen with 5 digs each.
BRLD was 97% efficient in their serves compared to Ponca’s 90.4%. Leading the team for the Lady Wolverines were Kinlee Bacon 16 for 16 with a service ace, Kelsey Larsen was 12 for 12, Aubrey Berg was 9 for 9, Tori Ostrand was 7 for 7 with a service ace, Caragan Tietz was 6 for 7 and a service ace and Brooklyn Nolting 5 for 6.
The Lady Wolverines are now 11-9 after defeating Emerson Hubbard and Winnebago in a triangular they hosted on Thursday. Thy swept both teams 2 sets to 0. Their next action will be on Monday, Sept 30 hosting Omaha Nations, then a double triangular with Madison and Howells-Dodge at Wisner-Pilger on Tuesday Oct. 1. Thursday they will be hosting Oakland-Craig.
