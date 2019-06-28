Columbus LV 1-0-4-0-0-0 5
BRLD Didget 1-0-4-0-0-1 6
The BRLD Didgets won a close one with the Columbus Lakeview last week in the bottom of the final inning.
Columbus Lakeview led off in the top of the first inning with a single that came around to score. They left three runners stranded on base when the inning ended. The bottom of the inning BRLD leadoff batter Carter Bonneau was hit by the pitcher and scored on an RBI double by Boudie Burhoop to tie the game.
The second inning both teams went down in order.
The 3rd inning Lakeview led off with a 1-out single followed by a walk. The next batter hit a 2 RBI hit to right field. They finished the top half of the inning with four runs. BRLD led off the bottom of the inning with a 1-out single. Boudie Burhoop hit a 2-run home run. Bennett Anderson walked and scored on a double by Ryan Tuttle. Lucas Engel had an RBI hit to right field as The Wolverines tied the game up again with the 4 runs scored.
No more scoring happened until the bottom of the 6thand final inning. Boudie Burhoop reached base on an error and came around to score on a sacrifice fly out to centerfield by Ryan Tuttle.
Hitters and scorers for the Wolverines were Carter Bonneau 1 for 2, hit by the pitcher and scored twice; Boudie Burhoop 2 for 3 including a home run, scored twice and had 3 RBI’s; Bennett Anderson walked and scored; Ryan Tuttle 2 for 3 including a double, scored and had 2 RBI’s; and Lucas Engel 1 for 2 and had an RBI.
Ryan Tuttle went 3 innings on the mound striking out 7, walked 2, hit 2 batters and allowed 4 runs on 3 hits. Boudie Burhoop went 3 innings striking out 9, walked none and allowed no runs on one hit.
