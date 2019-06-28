Columbus LV 8-3-0-5-2 18
BRLD Broncos 0-1-1-0-0 2
The game seemed to slip away from the start as Columbus went around the order plus one with 3 getting on base with hits, 4 getting on by errors and one getting on by a dropped third strike. They ended up leading 8-0 after half an inning. BRLD went down in order in the bottom of the inning.
The top of the 2ndinning Lakeview’s first three batters got on base on an error, a walk and a double. They added three more runs to extend their lead to 11-0. The bottom of the inning BRLD finally got on the board with Keyton Kampa leading off with a single followed by a walk to Landon Redding. Braxton Watson reached base on an error scoring a run.
The top of the 3rdinning BRLD finally shut them out for the inning leaving one runner stranded on base. BRLD scored once more, Eyan Tuttle singling and scoring on a passed ball. But that would be the end of scoring for the Wolverines.
Columbus Lakeview scored three more in the 4thinning and two more in the top of the top of the 5thinning to take the win 18-2.
Hitters and scorers for the Wolverines were Eyan Tuttle 1 for 3 and scored; Keyton Kampa 1 for 2 and scored; and Braxton Watson had an RBI.
Braxton Watson went 3 innings striking out 3, walked 2 and allowed 11 runs on 7 hits. Caleb Johnson went 2 innings striking out 3, walked 2 and allowed 7 runs on 6 hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.