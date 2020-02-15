Playing in a big time atmosphere at Midland University the Wolverines advanced to the East Husker Conference Finals for the second year a row after a semi-final win over Logan View/Scribner-Snyder. They used a solid defensive effort and an efficient offensive to post a 40-31 win over the (15-5) Raiders.
In a game that Coach Meyer expected to be low scoring the Wolverines got off to a slow start with a 6-2 first quarter lead. "It might have been nerves (where we made only 3 of 11 shots)," said Meyer, "but we did not do a good job of running our offense. There were too many long shots instead of working for the inside shot."
In the second quarter BRLD got a 9-2 run to build a ten point lead. Lucas Vogt got all the points as he had two drives in the paint, a steal at mid-court, finished off the scoring with a three.
"Lucas is the kind of player that when you need him the most he steps up his game, said Coach Meyer. "He comes up the biggest in big games."
BRLD took a 21-15 lead into the second half. The Raiders made 4 of 5 shots in the third period and pulled to within two points as the teams headed into the final stanza.
"Logan View takes quality shots," Meyer commented. "They are slow and deliberated and wear your legs out trying to guard them. That Roseberry kid played a real good offensive game for them."
A 9-4 run by BRLD put them in the driver's seat in the fourth quarter. Lucas Vogt scored three points and then dished out three assists as BRLD took a 36-29 lead. LV cooled off making only 3 of 10 fourth quarter shots. Vogt finished the game off with four straight free throws for the nine point win.
BRLD's defensive strategy hinged on stopping LV's point guard, Connor Larson. Meyer relied on Will Gatzemeyer to guard him with relief from Arizona Riecken and Lucas Vogt. With their defensive pressure and a series of double teams and traps BRLD took him out of his game as he went scoreless.
"He's their playmaker and leading scorer," said Meyer. "Stopping him gave us a better chance to win."
BRLD made 15 of 34 shots from the field while LV/SS hit on 13 of 23. The Raiders committed 11 turnovers compared to the Wolverine's 8.
LV/S-S 2 13 10 6 -31
BRLD 6 15 6 13 -40
2pt 3pt FT Rb F TP
Gatzemeyer 1 0 0-0 0 4 2
Beutler 2 1 1-2 3 1 8
Vogt 5 1 6-9 5 1 19
Snyder 0 1 0-0 3 0 3
Johnson 4 0 0-1 4 0 8
Anderson 0 0 0-0 0 0 0
Riecken 0 0 0-0 0 2 0
BRLD 12 3 7-12 15 8 40
LV/SS 9 4 1-4 21 11 31
