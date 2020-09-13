The BRLD Lady Wolverines travelled to Wisner on Thursday to begin the Northeast Nebraska Jean Groth Volleyball Classic. The came away from Thursday with one win and one loss to place them in the Silver Division brackets on Saturday in Wisner.
Vs. Wisner-Pilger
BRLD 25 26 2
W-P 20 24 0
The Lady Wolverines had to battle their way to victory with Wisner-Pilger. They took the first set 25-20 and then went to extra points to take the second set 26-24 to take the match in two sets.
Caragan Tietz led the team with 28 attacks at the net with 9 kills. Audra Nolting had 17 attacks with 4 kills, Alyssa Buchholz had 12 attacks with 3 kills and Alexzi Nottlemann had 11 attacks with one kill. Audra Nolting and Caragan Tietz led the team with 9 assisted blocks, Mckenzie Murphy, Elise Anderson and Alyssa Buchholz each had 5 assisted blocks and Alexzi Nottlemann had 4 assisted blocks.
Caragan Tietz and Aubrey Berg each had 8 digs, Isabella Bonneau had 6, Kinlee Bacon and Alexzi Nottlemann each had 5 digs, Brooklyn Nolting and Audra Nolting each had 4 digs. Aubrey Berg had 17 serve receives and Caragan Tietz had 11 serve receives. Kinlee Bacon had 6 set assists and Brooklyn Nolting had 5 set assists.
The team had 92.2% service efficiency. Aubrey Berg was 9 of 10 in successful serves with 2 service aces, Brooklyn Nolting was 8 for 8 with a service ace, Audra Nolting was 10 for 10 with 3 service aces, Kinlee Bacon was 7 for 7 with an ace serve, Alyssa Buchholz was 10 of 12 with a service ace and Caragan Tietz was 3 of 4.
Vs. Lutheran High Northeast
LHNE 25 25 2
BRLD 20 18 0
The Lady Wolverines played Lutheran High Northeast next. The Lady Eagles were rated #1 in class C2 coming into the tournament. BRLD played them tough in the first set dropping it 20-25, They lost the second set 18-25. The one win and one loss on Thursday put them in the Silver Division bracket on Saturday morning in Wisner.
The Lady Wolverine had another good day at eh serving line with 94.4% efficiency. Caragan Tietz was 8 for 8 in successful serves, Audra Nolting was 7 for 7, Kinlee Bacon was 5 for 5, Brooklyn Nolting was 5 of 6 and Alyssa Buchholz was 4 of 5. Brooklyn Nolting and Kinlee Bacon each had 4 set assists each and Mckenzie Murphy had 3 assists.
Caragan Tietz led the team once again with 22 attacks at the net with 6 kills, Audra Nolting had 13 attacks with 3 kills, Alyssa Buchholz had 13 attacks with 5 kills and Alexzi Nottlemann had 15 attacks with 4 kills.
Audra Nolting had 9 block assists to lead the team. Caragan Tietz and Grace Johnson each had 8 blocks, Alyssa Buchholz had 6, Alexzi Nottlemann had 3, Mckenzie Murphy had 2 and Elise Anderson had one block assist.
Caragan Tietz had 9 digs to lead the team. Aubrey Berg, Brooklyn Nolting and Kinlee Bacon each had 6 digs, Alyssa Buchholz had 5 and Isabella Bonneau had 4 digs. Aubrey Berg had 21 serve receives followed by Caragan Tietz with 9 and Isabella Bonneau with 6 serve receives.
Vs. Wakefield
Wak 18 11 0
BRLD 25 25 2
Saturday morning the Lady Wolverines opened the day with an 8:30 game with Wakefield in the Silver Division brackets.
The Lady Wolverines match in two sets taking out eh firs set 25-18 and the second set a little easier 25-11.
BRLD was a little down on their serving efficiency with only 82.4%, but better than Wakefield, who had 75% efficiency. Alyssa Buchholz was 10 of 11 in serves. Brooklyn Nolting and Caragan Tietz each was 4 for 4 with one ace serve, Audra Nolting was 4 for 5, Aubrey Berg was 3 for 4 and Kinlee Bacon was 3 of 6.
Alyssa Buchholz led the team with 19 attacks at the net with 3 kills, Caragan Tietz had 16 attacks with 4 kills and Alexzi Nottlemann had 11 attacks with 2 kills. Alexzi Nottlemann and Audra Nolting led the team with 5 block assists at the net each. Caragan Tietz had 4 block assists, Elise Anderson had 3, Mckenzie Murphy and Alyssa Buchholz each had 2 block assists.
Aubrey berg led the team with 8 digs followed by Isabella Bonneau with 5, Brooklyn Nolting, Audra Nolting, Caragan Tietz and Alyssa Buchholz each with 4, Kinlee Bacon had 3 and Mckenzie Murphy had one dig. Aubrey Berg had 20 serve receives, Caragan Tietz had 12 and Isabella Bonneau had 7 serve receives.
Vs. Wayne
Wayne 25 21 16 1
BRLD 20 25 25 3
The Lady Wolverines lost the first set with Wayne 20-25. But they recovered and took the next two set 25-21 and 25-16.
Caragan Tietz led the team with 31 attacks at the net with 7 kills. Alyssa Buchholz had 27 attacks with 2 kills, Alexzi Nottlemann had 23 attacks with 9 kills, Audra Nolting had 16 attacks with 7 kills and Elise Anderson had 7 attacks with 2 kills.
Caragan Tietz had 20 block assists to lead the team. Audra Nolting had 13, Elise Anderson had 10, Alexzi Nottlemann had 7, Alyssa Buchholz had 6, Mckenzie Murphy had 5 and Grace Johnson had 4 block assists.
Aubrey Berg led the team with 20 digs followed by Alyssa Buchholz with 12, Alexzi Nottlemann with 11, Brooklyn Nolting and Caragan Tietz with 8 each, Kinlee Bacon, Isabella Bonneau and Elise Anderson each had 7 digs. Aubrey Berg had 24 serve receives, Caragan Tietz had 16 and Isabella Bonneau had 11 serve receives.
In serving the team had 94.2% efficiency compared to Wayne with 93.4%. Brooklyn Nolting was 16 for 16 in successful serves. Alyssa Buchholz was 11 for 11, Audra Nolting was 14 of 16, Kinlee Bacon was 10 of 12, Caragan Tietz was 8 for 8 and Aubrey Berg was 6 for 6.
Vs. GACC
GACC 25 25 2
BRLD 10 23 0
BRLD did not fair well with GACC in the 1st set dropping it 10 25. But they recovered and gave them a game losing 23-25 and lost the match 0-2.
The Lady Wolverines had 95.8% serving efficiency with only 2 serving errors compared to GACC’s 88% efficiency with 5 serving errors. Kinlee Bacon was 14 for 14 in serves, Caragan Tietz was 9 for 9, Alyssa Buchholz and Aubrey Berg was 6 for 6, Brooklyn Nolting was 5 for 5 and Audra Nolting was 6 of 8 in serves. Kinlee Bacon had 7 set assists and McKenzie Murphy had 4 set assists.
Caragan Tietz led the team with 14 attacks at the net with 4 kills. Audra Nolting had 11 attacks with 4 kills, Alyssa Buchholz had 8 attacks with 4 kills and Alexzi Nottlemann had 4 attacks with one kill. Caragan Tietz led the team with 9 block assists. Audra Nolting had 5, Alexzi Nottlemann and Grace Johnson each had 4 each, Alyssa Buchholz and McKenzie Murphy each had 3 block assists.
Isabella Bonneau led the team with 5 digs, Caragan Tietz had 3 digs, Brooklyn Nolting and Alyssa Buchholz each had 2 digs. Aubrey Berg had 11 serve receives, Caragan Tietz had 9 and Isabella Bonneau had 4 serve receives.
BRLD is 5-2 on the season.
