Logan Booth won a star powered Pierce Holiday tournament. The tournament featured 4 top ten teams from Nebraska and a top ten team from Iowa.  The Invite was the first time this season that Logan View participated in a pool format tournament, giving kids the opportunity to get more matches.  With the level of competition and the format, the tournament lasted 10 ½ hours making it a long grueling day. 

“I felt the wrestlers competed hard and stayed engaged the whole tournament,” said Coach Mowinkel.  

Logan View finished 4th with 7 medals. 195 lb. Logan Booth led the way winning his bracket with 5 first period falls. 106 lb. Jacob McGee placed 3rd going 4-1 on the day winning two by fall.  120 lb. Dru Mueller placed 4th going 3-2 on the day earning one fall and one tech fall. HWT Alex Miller placed 4th going 3-2 on the day with two falls. 152 lb. Roberto (Beto) Valdivia placed 5th going 4-1 on the day with one fall and one major decision. 160 lb. Ty Miller placed 6th going 3-2 on the day with 2 falls.  220 lb. Andrew Cone went 2-3 for the day with two falls and finished 6th. Results are as follows:

Weight Name                           Tournament     Place

Record

106      Jacob McGee                4-1                   3rd

106      Wesely Hussey              1-2                   DNP

106      Wyatt Wilnerd              0-3                   DNP

120      Dru Mueller                  3-2                   4th

120      Ryder Keenan               2-3                   DNP

126       Kaden Gregory              2-3                   DNP

138      Jadin Beckwith              1-4                   DNP

138      Alex Foust                     0-3                   DNP

145      Baylor Kaup                  2-2                   DNP

152      Beto Valdivia                4-1                   5th

160      Ty Miller                       3-2                   6th

170      Dylan Silva                    2-3                   DNP

195      Logan Booth                 5-0                   1st

220      Andrew Cone                2-3                   6th

285      Alex Miller                    3-2                   4th

1st Logan Magnolia        

2nd Plainview

3rd Piece

4th Logan View

5th Howells Dodge

