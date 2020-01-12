Logan Booth won a star powered Pierce Holiday tournament. The tournament featured 4 top ten teams from Nebraska and a top ten team from Iowa. The Invite was the first time this season that Logan View participated in a pool format tournament, giving kids the opportunity to get more matches. With the level of competition and the format, the tournament lasted 10 ½ hours making it a long grueling day.
“I felt the wrestlers competed hard and stayed engaged the whole tournament,” said Coach Mowinkel.
Logan View finished 4th with 7 medals. 195 lb. Logan Booth led the way winning his bracket with 5 first period falls. 106 lb. Jacob McGee placed 3rd going 4-1 on the day winning two by fall. 120 lb. Dru Mueller placed 4th going 3-2 on the day earning one fall and one tech fall. HWT Alex Miller placed 4th going 3-2 on the day with two falls. 152 lb. Roberto (Beto) Valdivia placed 5th going 4-1 on the day with one fall and one major decision. 160 lb. Ty Miller placed 6th going 3-2 on the day with 2 falls. 220 lb. Andrew Cone went 2-3 for the day with two falls and finished 6th. Results are as follows:
Weight Name Tournament Place
Record
106 Jacob McGee 4-1 3rd
106 Wesely Hussey 1-2 DNP
106 Wyatt Wilnerd 0-3 DNP
120 Dru Mueller 3-2 4th
120 Ryder Keenan 2-3 DNP
126 Kaden Gregory 2-3 DNP
138 Jadin Beckwith 1-4 DNP
138 Alex Foust 0-3 DNP
145 Baylor Kaup 2-2 DNP
152 Beto Valdivia 4-1 5th
160 Ty Miller 3-2 6th
170 Dylan Silva 2-3 DNP
195 Logan Booth 5-0 1st
220 Andrew Cone 2-3 6th
285 Alex Miller 3-2 4th
1st Logan Magnolia
2nd Plainview
3rd Piece
4th Logan View
5th Howells Dodge
