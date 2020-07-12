The BD Bombers competed in a tournament in Columbus this past weekend. They went through pool play on Saturday undefeated and entered the tournament play on Sunday as the #1 seed.
Pool Play (Saturday)
Vs. Lincoln Chaos
The Bombers were the first game of the morning as they faced the Lincoln Chaos. After the coin flip they were the visiting team and had first turn at the plate. They came out with their bats on fire.
The top of the first inning Lacey Petersen singled and Shea Johnson blasted a single deep to right field scoring a run. Ryan Braniff walked but was put out at third base on a fielder’s choice. Kaitlin Mundil and Brinley Stahr reached base on fielder choices, Stahr had an RBI. Jayla Van Ampting reached base on an error. Elaina Stephenson reach base on a fielders’ choice. Kristen Schellenberg had a 2 RBI single, Hanna Ryun walked and Laryn Johnson had a 2 RBI single to left field. At the end of the top of the inning the Bombers led 7-0
The bottom of the inning Chaos’ leadoff batter reached base on a single but the Bomber defense shut them down with the runner stranded on 3rd base.
The bats ignited again in the 2nd inning. Shea Johnson led off the inning with a single to left field. Ryan Braniff had an RBI triple deep to right field. Kaitlin Mundil and Brinley Stahr followed with RBI singles. Jayla Van Ampting singled followed by RBI single by Kristen Schellenberg and a 2 RBI single by Hannah Ryun. Lacey Petersen reached base on an error. Ryun and Petersen stepped off the base early for the outs to end the inning. The Bombers led 14-0 after an inning and a half.
Lincoln Chaos had one batter reach base on a hit with 2 outs but was left stranded. The Bombers agreed to skip their time at bat and allow the Chaos to bat again. Their leadoff batter walked followed by a single. A run scored on an unassisted out at first base. Chaos was left with a runner stranded on third base.
The Bombers had 14 runs on 11 hits and had no errors. The Chaos had one run on 3 hits and had 3 errors.
Batting for the Bombers were:. Laryn Johnson, who was 1 for 3 with 2 RBI’s; Lacey Petersen was 1 for 3, reached base on an error and scored; Shea Johnson was 2 for 2, scored twice and had an RBI; Ryan Braniff was 1 for 1 with a triple, walked, scored and had an RBI; Kaitlin Mundil was 1 for 2, reached base on a fielder’s choice, scored twice and had an RBI; Brinley Stahr was 1 for 2, reached base on a fielder’s choice, scored twice and had 2 RBI’s; Jayla Van Ampting was 1 for 1, walked, scored twice and had 2 RBI’s; Alaina Halladay was 1 for 2, reached base on a fielder’s choice, scored twice and had an RBI; Kristen Schellenberg was 1 for 2, reached base on an error, scored twice and had 3 RBI’s; and Hannah Ryun was 1 for 2, walked, and had 2 RBI’s.
Ryan Braniff went 2 innings in the pitching circle facing 8 batters striking out 2, had no walks and allowed no runs on 2 hits. Jayla Van Ampting pitched one inning facing 5 batters striking out one, walked one and allowed one run on one hit.
Vs. Colorado Gators Elite
Their next opponent was a team out of Denver Colorado, the Colorado Gators Elite team. After being entertained by a pre-game dance by the Gator team, the Bombers got down to business. The Bombers were once again the visiting team and went to the plate first. It was not wasted as their bats were continuing on fire.
Lacey Petersen led off with a 1-out single to left field and scored on a passed ball. Shea Johnson singled down the third base line. Ryan Braniff had and RBI single to right field followed by a single to right field by Kailin Mundil. Brinley Stahr reached base on an error scoring a run. Jayla Van Ampting doubled deep to left-center field scoring 2 runs. Alaina Halladay had an RBI single followed by an RBI single by Kristen Schellenberg. Hanna Ryun reached base on a fielder’s choice. The top of the inning ended with two runners stranded on base.
The Gator Elite team led off the bottom of the inning with a single, who scored on a 2-out double. The runner got a little ambitious on her lead off and did not learn her lesson on a close call on a throw to third by catcher, Laryn Johnson to Shea Johnson on third base. The Johnson to Johnson connection put her out on a throw to third a couple pitches later. The Gators left 2 stranded on base and the Bombers led 6-1 after one inning.
Lacey Petersen led off the top of the second inning with a single by beating out a bunt with her striking speed. Shea Johnson smashed a triple over the head of the Centerfielder scoring a run. Ryan Braniff followed that up with a deep triple to right-center field for an RBI triple. Kailin Mundil had sacrifice flyout to left field scoring a run. Jayla Van Ampting had a triple before the inning ended. The Gators left 3 stranded on base in the bottom of the inning failing to score a run. After 2 innings the Bombers led 9-1.
The Bombers lit up the scoreboard in the top of the third inning. Hannah Ryun led off the inning with a 1-out single. Laryn Johnson and Lacey Petersen displayed their speed as both beat out a bunt for a base hit. Shea Johnson had a sacrifice fly to centerfield scoring a run. Ryan Braniff had a 2 RBI single to left right field. Kaitlin Mundil had an RBI single followed by an RBI single to centerfield by Brinley Stahr. Jayla Van Ampting finished the scoring with an RBI single to centerfield. After 1 ½ innings the Bombers led 15-1. After a couple of 1-out singles the Bombers shut them down leaving the runners stranded on base.
The Bombers had 15 runs on 18 hits and had one error. The Colorado Gators Elite had one run on 8 hits and had one error.
Hitting for the Bombers were: Laryn Johnson, who was 1 for 3 and scored; Lacey Petersen was 3 for 3 and scored 3 times; Shea Johnson was 2 for 3 with a triple, scored twice and had 2 RBI’s; Ryan Braniff was 3 for 3 with a triple, scored 3 times and had 4 RBI’s; Kaitlin Mundil was 2 for 3, scored twice and had 2 RBI’s; Brinley Stahr was 1 for 3, reached base on an error, scored twice and had an RBI; Jayla Van Ampting was 3 for 3 with two triples, scored and had 3 RBI’s; Alaina Halladay was 1 for 3 and had an RBI; Kristen Schellenberg was 1 for 2; and Hannah Ryun was 1 for 2, reached base on a fielder’s choice and scored.
Lacey Petersen started as pitcher facing 12 batters striking out one, walked none and allowed one run on 5 hits. Ryan Braniff went one inning facing 5 batters striking out one, walked none and allowed no runs on 3 hits.
Vs. Omaha Shock Wave
The Bombers next and final opponent in the pool play was the Omaha Shock Wave. This time the Bombers were the home team and the Shock Wave came to the plate first.
The Shock Wave went down in order in the top of the first inning. The Bombers’ bats were putting out a good flame yet as they lit up the bottom of the inning. Laryn Johnson led off with a bunt for a base hit. Lacey Petersen walked. Shea Johnson had a sacrifice ground out to the short stop scoring a run. Ryan Braniff had a sacrifice flyout to right field scoring another run. Kaitlin singled to left field and scored on a passed ball. Brinley Stahr walked followed by an RBI Single to centerfield by Jayla Van Ampting. Alaina Halladay tripled down the first base line scoring a run. Kristen Schellenberg and Hannah Ryun each had an RBI single. Laryn Johnson singled to left field and Lacey Petersen had an RBI single to right field. The Bombers led 8-0 after one inning.
The Shock Wave led off the top of the second inning with the leadoff batter reaching base on an error. The next batter had a 2-run inside the park homerun. But that was it as the Bombers’ defense shut them down.
The bottom of the innings Kaitlin Mundil doubled with one out. Brinley Stahr singled to right field. Jayla Van Ampting's sacrifice flew out to deep centerfield scoring both runs. After 2 inning the Bombers led 10-2.
Laryn Johnson bunted for a single with 2-outs in the third inning but was left stranded on base. Ryan Braniff struck out the first two batters in the top of the fourth inning and the third batter was called out when she bunted foul on the third strike.
The Bombers had 10 runs on 10 hits and had no errors. The Shock Wave had 3 runs on 3 hits and had 2 errors.
Hitting for the Bombers were: Laryn Johnson who was 3 for 3 and scored; Lacey Petersen was 1 for 2, walked, scored and had an RBI; Kaitlin Mundil was 2 for 2 with a double and scored twice; Brinley Stahr was 1 for 1, walked and scored twice; Jayla Van Ampting was 1 for 2, scored and had 2 RBI’s; Alaina Halladay was 1 for 2 with a triple, scored and had an RBI; Kristen Schellenberg was 1 for 2, scored and had an RBI; and Hannah Ryun was 1 for 2, scored and had an RBI.
Ryan Braniff went the distance in the pitching circle striking facing 16 batters striking out 4, walked none and allowed 3 runs on 3 hits.
Tournament Play (Sunday)
Vs. Prodigy Easton
The Bombers entered the tournament portion of the weekend as the top seed and had a bye for the first round and faced The Prodigy Easton team in the semifinals of the tournament on Sunday. The bats fire had gone out as the Bombers came out cold. The Prodigy team came out hot with their bats. The Bombers were the home team for the game.
Prodigy came out the top of the first inning with the leadoff batter reaching base on an error followed by a single to left field. A single to scored the first run of the game and a flyout to centerfield scored the second run and Prodigy led 2-0. The Bombers responded in the bottom of the inning starting with a bunt single by Laryn Johnson. A 1-out RBI single by Shea Johnson put the Bombers on the scoreboard.
The top of the third inning the Prodigy team rallied for 6 runs led off by a triple and double. That was followed by 3 singles, a walk and an error resulting on 6 runs and the Prodigy was up 8-1. The bottom of the inning the Hannah Ryun led off with a walk. Laryn Johnson had her second bunt single. Shea Johnson tripled deep to the fence scoring two runs.
Both teams went down in order in the final inning to make the final score 8-3 as the final score.
Hitting for the Bombers was as follows. Laryn Johnson was 2 for 2 and scored twice; Shea Johnson was 2 for 2 with a triple and had an RBI; and Hannah Ryun walked and scored.
Ryan Braniff pitched two full inning and started the third allowing 4 runs on 5 hits. Lacey Petersen finished the final 3 innings striking out one, walked 3 and allowed 4 runs on 2 hits.
