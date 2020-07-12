The BD Bombers hosted the Omaha Shock Wave in Uehling on Wednesday night in a double header.
Game 1
The Shock Wave had their first three batters reach base on double, walk and fielder’s choice. The leadoff batter was picked off by Laryn Johnson at catcher throwing down to Shea Johnson at third base for the out. The Shock Wave left two stranded on base.
The Bombers went around the order plus two in the bottom of the innings. Laryn Johnson led with a double. Lacey Petersen and Shea Johnson walked followed by a Ryan Braniff 2 RBI Single to right field. Kaitlin Mundil had an RBI single. Brinley Star had a 2 RBI single to centerfield Jayla Van Ampting had a 2 RBI single to left field. Laryn Johnson rounded out the scoring with a 2 RBI double. At the end of the first inning the Bombers led 10-0.
The Shock Wave had five come to the plate in the second inning and led off with a batter reaching base on an error. That runner was picked off third base by the Johnson to Johnson connection on a pick off throw by Laryn Johnson to her sister Shea at third base for their second connection of the night. The Shock Wave left 2 stranded on base once again.
Shea Johnson led off the bottom of the inning with a single to left field. Ryan Braniff singled to left field and Kaitlin Mundil had an RBI single to right field. Both runners stepped off their base early for the out to end the inning. The Bombers led 11-0 after two.
The Shock Wave left one stranded on base in the top of the third inning. The Bombers scored once in the third innings with Alaina Stephenson reaching base and scored on an Alaina Halladay single to centerfield.
Hitting for the Bombers were: Laryn Johnson, who was 2 for 3, scored and had 2 RBI’s; Lacey Petersen walked and scored; Shea Johnson was 1 for 1, walked and scored twice; Ryan Braniff was 2 for 2, scored and had 2 RBI’s; Kaitlin Mundil was 2 for 2, scored and had 2 RBI’s; Brinley Stahr was 1 for 2, reached base on an error, scored and had 2 RBI’s; Jayla Van Ampting was 1 for 1, walked, scored and had 2 RBI’s; Alaina Halladay was 1 for 2 and reached base on a fielder’s choice; and Hannah Ryun reached base on a fielder’s choice and scored.
Ryan Braniff went the distance in the pitching circle striking out 2, walked one and allowed no runs on 2 hits.
Game 2
The second game of the evening was a different story. The Bombers picked up the victory but in a much closer game.
The first two innings went by with no scoring. The Shock Wave left two stranded on base and the Bombers left one stranded. The top of the third inning the Shock Wave drew first blood reaching base on an error with one out and scoring on a single to centerfield. The Bombers went down in order and the Shock Wave led after 3 innings 1-0.
The bottom of the fourth innings the Bombers had Hannah Ryun single to left field with one out. Laryn beat out a bunt for a single. Shea Johnson had a 2 RBI double. Ryan Braniff walked and both Shea and Ryan scored before the inning ended. The Bombers led 4-1 after 4 innings.
The fifth inning the Shock Wave scored one run in the top of the inning to make the final score Bombers 4, Shock Wave 2.
Hitting for the Bombers were: Laryn Johnson who was 1 for 2 and scored; Lacey Petersen was 1 for 2; Shea Johnson was 1 for 2 with a double, scored and had 2 RBI’s. Ryan Braniff walked and scored; and Hannah Ryun was 1 for 2.
Peyton Timm pitched 3 innings striking out 7, walked none, hit 2 batters and allowed one run on one hit. Lacey Petersen went 2 innings striking out 3, walked none, hit a batter and allowed one run on one hit.
