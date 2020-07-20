The BD Bombers swept a double header on Wednesday with West Point.
Vs. West Point (Game One)
Bombers 1-0-3-0-4 8 12 1
West Point 0-0-0-0-0 0 0 0
Laryn Johnson led off the top of the 1st inning with a single and scored on an RBI single by Ryan Braniff. The bottom of the inning West Point left two stranded on base.
The top of the 3rd inning Hannah Ryun led off the inning with a single. Laryn Johnson followed with a bunt single. Both scored on a triple by Shea Johnson to centerfield. Shea scored on a sacrifice flyout to right field by Ryan Braniff. By the end of the 2ndinning the Bombers led 3-0.
In the top of the 5th inning, Laryn Johnson led off with another bunt single. Lacey Petersen followed with a single and Shea Johnson had an RBI single to left field. Ryan Braniff grounded out to third base scoring two runs. Kaitlin Mundil singled and came around and scored. The Bombers held on to take the win 8-0
Hitters and scorers for the Bombers were: Laryn Johnson was 3 for 3 and scored 3 times; Lacey Petersen was 1 for 2 and scored once; Shea Johnson was 2 for 3 scored twice and had 3 RBI’s; Ryan Braniff was 1 for 3; Kaitlin Mundil was 1 for 3, walked and scored; Alaina Halladay was 2 for 3; Kristen Schellenberg was 1 for 2; and Hannah Ryun was 1 for 2 and scored.
Ryan Braniff went the distance in the pitching circle striking out7, walked 2 and allowed no runs on no hits
Vs. West Point (Game Two)
Bombers 3-6-0-0 9 9 0
West Point 3-0-0-0 3 2 0
Laryn Johnson and Lacey Petersen led off the first inning with bunt singles. Laryn scored on a passed ball. Shea Johnson had an RBI double and scored on a wild pitch to go up 3-0. In the bottom of the inning West Point led off with three walks, all eventually scoring to tie the game.
In the top of the 2nd inning with one out, Alaina Halladay and Kristen Schellenberg walked. Hannah Ryun had an RBI single. Lacey Petersen had an RBI single and scored on an RBI double by Shea Johnson. Shea scored on a single by Ryan Braniff. Kaitlin Mundil came up and doubled scoring a run. By the end of the inning the Bombers led 9-3. That held to be the final score.
Hitters and scorers for the Bombers were: Laryn Johnson was 1 for 3, scored and had an RBI; Lacey Petersen was 3 for 3, scored 3 times and had an RBI; Shea Johnson was 2 for 3, scored twice and had 3RBI’s; Ryan Braniff was 1 for 1, walked, scored and had an RBI; Kaitlin Mundil was 1 for 1 and had an RBI; Alaina Halladay walked and scored; Kristen Schellenberg walked and scored and Hannah Ryun was 1 for 2, scored and had an RBI.
Peyton Timm started in the pitching circle walking 3 and allowing 3 runs on no hits. Jayla Van Ampting went 1/3 of an innings walking one and allowed no runs on one hit. Lacey Petersen went 3 2/3 innings striking out 8, walked 2 and allowed no runs on one hit.
The Bombers competed in a quad tourney in West Point last Saturday and came away with three wins.
Vs. Wakefield
R H E
Wakefield 0-1-3-0 4 0 1
Bombers 3-1-5-x 9 6 0
The Bombers scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning. Laryn Johnson led off with a double to right field. Lacey Petersen singled. Shea Johnson reached base on an error scoring a run. Shea scored on an RBI single by Ryan Braniff. By the end of the first inning the Bombers led 3-0.
Wakefield scored in the top of the second inning with a run being walked home. The Bombers answered with Alaina Stephenson getting a double and scored on a single by Kristen Schellenberg’s RBI single.
Wakefield tied the game in the top of the 3rd inning. The bottom of the inning the Bombers erupted for 5 runs to put the Bombers up 9-3. That score held to the end to the game.
Hitters and scorers for the Bombers were: Laryn Johnson was 1 for 1, walked and scored; Lacey Petersen was 1 for 2 and scored; Shea Johnson walked, reached base on an error, scored twice and had an RBI; Ryan Braniff was 1 for 1, scored and had an RBI; Brinley Stahr reached base on a fielder’s choice, scored and had 2 RBI’s; Jayla Van Ampting had an RBI; Peyton Timm had 2 RBI’s; Kristen Schellenberg was 1 for 2 and had an RBI; and Alaina Stephenson was 2 for 2, scored and had an RBI;
Jayla Van Ampting went 2 1/3 innings striking out one, walked 6 and allowed 3 runs on no hits. Payton Timm walked one and allowed one tun on no hits. Ryan Braniff went 1 2/3 innings striking out 3 and allowed no runs on no hits.
Vs. Wahoo
R H E
Bombers 4-0-1-0 5 4 0
Wahoo 0-0-0-2 2 3 0
The Bombers were the first to score. Laryn Johnson, Lacey Petersen and Shea Johnson led off with walks followed by a single by Ryan Braniff. All came around and scored. Shea Johnson walked in the 3rd inning and scored on a walk to Jayla Van Ampting.
Wahoo scored twice in the bottom of the 4th inning. The Bombers defense shut down Wahoo and walked off with the 5-2 win.
Hitters and scorers for the Bombers were: Laryn Johnson walked twice and scored; Lacey Petersen walked and scored; Shea Johnson walked twice and scored twice; Ryan Braniff was 2 for 2, scored twice and had 2 RBI’s; Brinley Stahr had an RBI; Jayla Van Ampting was 1 for 1, walked and had an RBI; and Alaina Halladay was 1 for 2.
Lacey Petersen went 4 innings in the pitching circle striking out 4, walked 3 and allowed 2 runs on 3 hits.
Vs. West Point
R H E
Bombers 2-0-7-0 9 8 1
West Point 1-0-0-0 1 1 0
The Bombers scored twice in the top of the first inning. Ryan Braniff singled with two outs, followed by Jayla Van Ampting walking. Brinley Stahr had an RBI single. Alaina Braniff followed with an RBI single giving the Bombers a 2-0 lead. In the bottom of the inning West Point answered with a run.
But in the top of the 3rd inning, the Bombers erupted for 7 runs batting around the order plus one. West Point went down in order in the bottom of the innings as the Bombers took the win 9-1.
Hitters and Scorers for the Bombers were: Kaitlin Mundil was 1 for 3 and scored; Ryan Braniff was 3 for 3, scored twice and had an RBI; Jayla Van Ampting walked twice and scored twice; Brinley Stahr was 1 for 1, walked, scored, scored once and had an 2 RBI’s; Alaina Halladay was 1 for 1, walked, scored and had 2 RBI’s, Peyton Timm walked, scored and had an RBI; Kristen Schellenberg went 1 for 2 and had 2 RBI’s; and Hannah Ryun was 1 for 1, walked, scored, and had an RBI.
Ryan Braniff went 4 innings striking out 5, walked 2 and allowed 1 run on one hit.
