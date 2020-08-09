The BD Bombers played two more games this past week with Ponca who wanted to have a tune-up game prior to going to the State tournament. The Bombers traveled to Ponca for the games. They came away with two wins defeating a team that went to State and finished in 7th place out of 28 teams this weekend.
The BD Bombers finished their year with a 20-7 record. Coach Dan Mowinkel stated, “I wish we could have gone to state with this team, but we had players that had conflicts. I’m really proud of these girls and how four different schools came together to play some fantastic softball.”
Vs. Ponca (Game one)
R H E
Bombers 5-3-3 11 8 1
Ponca 3-0-1 4 0 1
The BD Bombers came up the top half of the 1st inning and went to work immediately with 11 batters coming to the plate.
Lacey Petersen and Shea Johnson led off with walks followed by an RBI double by Ryan Braniff. Kaitlin Mundil walked and Jayla Van Ampting singled. Brinley Stahr reached base on an error and Alaina Halladay had an RBI single. Kristen Schellenberg and Hannah Ryun walked and Laryn Johnson had a fielder’s choice scoring a run. In the bottom half of the inning Ponca responded with 3 runs. By the end of the first inning the Bombers led 4-3.
The Bombers continued where they left off with 8 batters coming to the plate. Lacey Petersen led off with another walk. Then singles by Shea Johnson had an RBI single and scored on a passed ball. Ryan Braniff singled. Kaitlin Mundil walked. Alaina Halladay was hit by the pitcher. The bombers led 8-3 going into the bottom of the 2nd inning. The bottom half of the inning the Bombers settled down defensively and put Ponca down in order.
The third inning Hannah Ryun led off with a single and scored on a passed ball. In the bottom half of the inning Ponca responded with 3 runs. Laryn Johnson single and scored on a sacrifice ground out by Shea Johnson. Lacey Petersen walked for the third time in the game and scored on a passed ball. They added 3 more runs. Ponca brought one run in in the bottom of the inning as the Bombers took the first game 11-4.
The hitters and scorers for the Bombers were: Laryn Johnson was 1 for 2, reached base on a fielder’s choice and scored; Lacey Petersen walked 3 times and scored 3 times; Shea Johnson was 1 for 2, walked, scored and had an RBI; Ryan Braniff was 2 for 2, was hit by the pitcher and scored twice; Kaitlin Mundil was 1 for 1, walked twice and scored; Jayla Van Ampting was 1 for 2, walked, scored and had an RBI; Brinley Stahr walked, reached base on a fielder’s choice, scored and had an RBI; Hannah Ryun was 1 for 1, walked, scored and had an RBI.
Lacey Petersen went 3 innings striking out one, walked 8 and allowed 4 runs on no hits.
Vs. Ponca (Game two)
R H E
Ponca 3-0-1-2 6 7 0
Bombers 1-0-1-5 7 4 3
Ponca scored 3 runs on 3 base hits and a walk in the top half of the first inning. In the bottom of the inning Laryn Johnson led off with a bunt single. Shea Johnson and Ryan Braniff walked. Kaitlin Mundil reached base on a fielder’s choice. They scored one run to trail 1-3 after one inning.
In the top of the third inning Ponca scored a run on a couple errors. In the bottom of the innings Hannah Ryun walked and scored on a passed ball.
Ponca added 2 more runs in the top of the 4th inning with the leadoff batter singling and the next batter reaching base on an error followed by a 2 RBI double. Ponca led 6-2 going into the bottom of the 4th innings.
In the bottom of the 4th inning Lacey Petersen walked, Shea Johnson reached base on a fielder’s choice and Ryan Braniff was hit by the pitcher loading the bases. Kaitlin Mundil walked scoring a run. Brinley Stahr had an RBI single. Alaina Halladay reached base on a fielder’s choice scoring another run tying the game at 6-6. Kristen Schellenberger had an RBI single putting the Bombers up 7-6. Hannah Ryun singled. The timer ran out and the Bombers walked off with a 7-6 win.
Hitters and scorers for the Bombers were: Laryn Johnson was 1 for 2 and scored; Lacey Petersen walked twice and scored; Shea Johnson walked, reached base on a fielder’s choice and scored; Ryan Braniff walked, was hit by the pitcher and scored; Kaitlin walked, reached base on a fielder’s choice, scored and had an RBI; Brinley was 1 for 2 and had an RBI; Alaina Halladay reached base on a fielder’s choice, scored and had an RBI; Kristen Schellenberg was 1 for 2 and had an RBI; and Hannah Ryun was 1 for 2 and had an RBI.
Ryan Braniff went 4 innings sin the pitching circle with 4 strikeouts, walked one and allowed 6 runs on 7 hits.
