BD Bombers split with Wahoo
The BD Bombers traveled to Wahoo on Monday. They came away with a split with them.
Game one
BD Bombers 0-5-3-3-3 14
Wahoo 0-2-1-0-1 4
The first game the Bombers broke onto the scoreboard in the top of the second inning with five runs. With two outs, Brinley Stahr reached base on an error followed by RBI singles by Alaina Halladay, Kristen Schellenberg and Peyton Timm and a single by Hannah Ryun. Laryn Johnson had a bunt single to score a run and Lacey Petersen reached base scoring the fifth run. The bottom of the inning Wahoo scored twice. They led off with a single and reaching a base on an error followed by an RBI single and a sacrifice out for their second run.
The top of the third inning the Bombers added three more runs. The time they led off with reaching base on an error by Ryan Braniff followed by a single to right field by Kaitlin Mundil. Jayla VanAmpting singled to right field scoring two runs. Brinley Stahr reached base on a fielder’s choice and Kristen had an RBI single with two outs. Wahoo scored a couple runs in the bottom of the 3rd inning with a couple singles and a sacrifice-out scoring the run.
The Bombers scored three more in the top of the 4th and 5th innings each. Wahoo was able score one more run in the bottom of the 5th inning. The game ended with the 10-run rule 14-4.
Hitters and scorers for the Bombers were as follows: Laryn Johnson 3 for 4, scored and had 2 RBI’s; Lacey Petersen was 1 for 3, reached base on an error, walked twice, scored and had an RBI; Shea Johnson was 1 for and had an RBI; Ryan Braniff reached base on an error, reached base on a 3rd strike error and scored twice; Kaitlin Mundil was 2 for 3, scored and had an RBI; Jayla VanAmpting was 1 for 2, walked and had 2 RBI’s; Brinley Stahr reached base on an error twice and reached base on a fielder’s choice, scored twice and had an RBI; Alaina Halladay was 1 for 3, scored and had an RBI; Kristen Schellenberg was 2 for 2, walked, scored twice and had 2 RBI’s; Peyton Timm was 1 for 2, walked, scored twice and had an RBI; and Hannah Ryun was 1 for 2, walked, scored twice and had an RBI.
Ryan Braniff went the distance in the pitching circle striking out 7, walked none and allowed 4 runs on 8 hits.
Game two
Wahoo 2-0-0-5 7
BD Bombers 2-1-2-0 5
The second game was a much tougher game as Wahoo took the win 7-5.
Wahoo opened the top of the first inning with a pair of singles and a sacrifice flyout to score twice. The Bombers answered back in the bottom of the inning, Laryn Johnson and Lacey Petersen receiving walks. Ryan Braniff grounded out scoring a run and Kaitlin Mundil had an RBI single.
In the bottom of the second inning Brinley Stahr led off with a single and Kristen Schellenberg grounded out scoring a run. The Bombers added two more runs in the bottom of the 3rd inning They went into the top of the 4th inning leading 5-2.
Wahoo led off with a one out double. That was followed by a single, two batters reaching base on errors and another single. When the half inning ended Wahoo had scored 5 runs to go up 7-5. The Bombers were unable to respond in the bottom of the innings as the timer ran out and the game ended with the Bombers dropping it 5-7.
Hitters and scorers for the Bombers were: Laryn Johnson was 1 for 1, walked and scored twice; Lacy Petersen walked twice and scored; Kaitlin Mundil was 1 for 2, reached base on a fielder’s choice and had 2 RBI’s; Brinley Stahr was 1 for 2 and scored; and Hannah Ryun walked and scored.
Lacey Petersen started in the pitching circle going 2 1/3 innings striking out 2, walked 4 and allowed 2 runs on 2 hits. Ryan Braniff went 1 2/3 innings striking out 3, walked none and allowed 5 runs on 3 hits.
Bombers close the scheduled season with pair of wins
Vs. Wakefield
The Bombers hosted Wakefield in their final scheduled double header. The swept Wakefield taking both games.
Game one
Wakefield 0-0-1-0-0-1 2
BD Bombers 1-1-6-0-0-x 8
The Bombers scored first in the bottom of the first inning. Kaitlin Mundil had a 1-out single to left field and scored on an error. Jayla Van Ampting singled to left-centerfield but was left stranded on base.
The bottom of the 2nd inning Alaina Halladay led off the inning with a walk. She scored on a sacrifice groundout by Hannah Ryun.
Wakefield broke onto the scoreboard with a run in the top of the 3rd inning. But that was answered by the Bombers with 5 runs in the bottom of the inning. Lacey Petersen led off with a double to left field. Kaitlin Mundil and Ryan Braniff followed with walks. Jayla Van Ampting grounded out scoring a run. Alaina Halladay walked with two outs followed by an RBI single by Kristen Schellenberg and a 2 RBI single by Hannah Ryun.
Wakefield scored one in the bottom top of the 6th inning. The clock ran out and the game ended with the Bombers winning 8-2.
Hitters and scorers for the Bombers were: Lacey Petersen 1 for 2, walked and scored; Kaitlin Mundil was 1 for 2, walked and scored twice; Ryan Braniff walked and scored; Jayla Van Ampting was 1 for 3, reached base on an error and had an RBI; Alaina Halladay walked twice and scored twice; Kristen Schellenberg was 1 for 2, scored and had an RBI; and Hannah Ryun was 1 for 2, scored and had 3 RBI’s.
Ryan Braniff went the distance in the pitching circle striking out 10, walked one and allowed 2 runs on 4 hits.
Game two
BD Bombers 1-1-2-1 5
Wakefield 0-1-2-0 3
The Bombers scored in the top of the first inning. Ryan Braniff reached base on a walk with 2 outs and scored on Jayla VanAmpting reaching base on an error and scoring the run.
The top of the second inning Alaina Schellenberg led off with a bunt single for the Bombers flowed by another bunt single by Hannah Ryun. Brinley Stahr reached base on a fielder’s choice scoring a run. In the bottom of the inning Wakefield scored their first run with a batter reaching base after being hit by the pitch and scored on an error.
Both teams scored two runs in the 3rd inning. The Bombers added one more run in the top of the 4th inning for the final score of 5-3. In favor of the Bombers.
Hitters and scorers for the Bombers were as follows: Lacey Petersen walked and scored; Kaitlin Mundil walked and scored; Ryan Braniff walked and scored; Jayla VanAmpting reached base on an error and had an RBI; Kristen Schellenberg was 1 for 2 and scored; Hannah Ryun was 1 for 2; Brinley Stahr was 1 for 2, reached base on a fielder’s choice and had an RBI; and Alaina Stephenson was 1 for 2.
Lacey Person started the game pitching going 3 1/3 innings striking out 7, walked 3 and allowed 3 runs on one hit. Ryan Braniff went 2/3 of an inning striking out 2, walked none and allowed no runs on one hit.
