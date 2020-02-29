GACC (22-3) bounced the BRLD girls from the C-2 -4 sub-district tournament. A poor start doomed the Wolverines who lost 51-36 in the first round game. BRLD could not get their offense going in the first half, but rallied in the second half to pull within four points after trailing by fourteen at the half, but slipped further behind in the fourth quarter.
Coach Peters gave the Blue Jays credit for their win. "They came out aggressive and jumped our passing lanes. We had too many bad passes."
BRLD suffered from 9 turnovers and 0 for 5 shooting in the first period. They did not score until 3:32 was left in the quarter. Jordan Snyder stopped a 10-0 run with a free throw. The period ended with GA on top 10-2.
Isabel Freemont started the second period with a trey, but GACC ran off nine straight points after a rash of turnovers haunted BRLD. The score was 24-10 at the half.
BRLD got a 10-0 run at the start of the third period. Freemont sandwiched Tietz's deuce with a pair of treys and Buchholz scored to cut the deficit to 24-20. GACC closed with a 8-4 run. BRLD got two baskets by Snyder.
The lead went back to fourteen as the Blue Jays's Brandi Doernemann hit three straight bunnies at the start of the fourth quarter. Trailing by twelve, BRLD tried fouling to get back in the game. GACC went the line 22 times, converting only 11. The Wolverines got 10 points from Snyder, but could not cut into the margin.
The Lady Wolverines will advance to District play thanks to a Wild Card. BRLD was one of four wild card teams to be paired with sub-district champions for "win to get in" phase of the tournament. The eight district champions will advance to the State Championships in Lincoln.
BRLD is the 8th seed and will play 9th seed South Loup at York High School on February 28. South Loup is a co-op between Callaway and Arnold from Custer County. They have a 21-2 record while BRLD finished 19-5.
BRLD 2 8 14 12 -36
GACC 10 14 8 19 -51
2pt 3pt FT Rb F TP
Freemont 0 4 0-0 3 0 12
Berg 0 0 0-0 5 5 0
Lovejoy 0 0 0-0 3 5 0
Tietz 2 0 0-2 7 5 2
Larsen 0 0 0-0 3 1 0
Buchholz 1 0 3-4 1 4 5
Snyder 5 0 5-7 10 2 15
M Beutler 0 0 0-0 3 2 0
Murphy 0 0 0-0 0 1 0
Bonneau 0 0 0-0 0 1 0
BRLD 8-21 4-23 8-13 35 26 36
GACC 13-22 3-06 12-31 27 15 51
