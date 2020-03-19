Kennedy Benne was named to the 2020 Nebraska Class C2 State Tournament All-tourney team. She had 47 points shooting 68% (19 of 28) at the free throw line, 16 rebounds, 10 assists, 16 steals, a blocked shot and 47 deflections for the tournament.
Class C-2 All Tourney Team
Bailey Kissinger, Hastings SC | 5-6 | so.
Kaci Day, Ponca | 5-10 | sr.
Kennedy Benne, Oak.-Craig | 5-7 | sr.
Tori Thomas, Hastings SC | 6-0 | sr.
Ashlyn Kingsbury, Ponca | 5-11 | fr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.