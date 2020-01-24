Benne joins 1,000-point club
Kennedy Benne had a career night at Lyons in the Lady Knights win over #3 BRLD. Not only did she have a career best 32 points, but she also joined the 1,000-point club. She is currently averaging 20 points per game this season.
The Oakland-Craig Lady Knights traveled to Lyons to have a showdown with the undefeated and #3 BRLD Lady Wolverines- a game that was postponed from Friday night to Saturday afternoon. The Lady Knights came in as Class C2 #2 in both Omaha and Lincoln. But they were also recognized by the Omaha paper to be #10 in all-classes (A thru D2) with St. Cecilia rated #9.
The two teams battled to a 10-10 tie by the end of the first period. Kennedy Benne scored all 10 points in the period. BRLD surged ahead during the 2nd period and led 25-21 at halftime. As a team the Lady Knights did not have their best shooting night. They shot only about 25% in each the 2nd and 3rd quarters, scoring only 9 points in the 3rd quarter as they trailed at the end of three 30-42.
The Lady Knights stepped up their defense in the final period and outscored BRLD 25-10 in the final period. Syd Guzinski who had not scored a basket all thru the game hit a 3-pointer to bring O-C within two with 1:12 left in the game, Makenna Pearson sank a 2-pointers under the basket to tie the game with 0:42.7 left in the game. With the score tied at 52-52 O-C ladies intercepted the ball. Chaney Nelson, who had also not scored a basket in the game put up a 3-pointers from the corner as the buzzer went off found nothing but net giving the Lady Knights the 55-52 win to advance their record to 14-0.
The Lady Knights shot 42% (16 of 38) in 2-pointers, 16% (4 of 25) in 3-pointers and had one of their better games at the line hitting 61% (11 of 18) at the free throw line. O-C had 19 points in transition, 32 points off turnovers and 9 second chance points. BRLD had the edge in rebounds 41-32. The team had only 10 turnovers but had 22 steals for the game.
BRLD shot 59% (20 for 34) in 2-pointers, 23% (4 for 13) in 3-pointers and 23% (3 for 13) at the line. They had 6 points in transition, 9 points off turnovers and 11 second chance points. The team had 26 turnovers and 4 steals.
Kennedy Benne led the scoring with 32 points, hitting 11 of 19 in 2-pointers, 1 of 8 in 3-pointers and 7 for 8 at the line. Other scorers for O-C were Chaney Nelson and Mya Guzinski with 5 points each, Syd Guzinski, Makenna Pearson and Jeannina Blahak with 4 points each and Sadie Nelson with one point.
Jeannina Blahak led the team with 8 rebounds, followed by MaKenna Pearson with 6, Kennedy Benne with 5, Chaney Nelson with 4 and Syd Guzinski with 3 rebounds. Mya Guzinski and Sadie Nelson each had 4 assists to lead the team. Kennedy Benne and Mya Guzinski each had 6 steals to lead the team with Chaney Nelson with 5 steals. Kennedy Benne led the team with 17 deflections followed by Chaney Nelson, Mya Guzinski and Jeannina Blahak who each had 8 deflections and Sydney Guzinski with 6 deflections. Sadie Nelson had a blocked shot.
The Lady Knights will have the toughest part of their schedule coming up before the conference tournament. Tuesday (1/21) they will host 9-4 Tekamah-Herman, with JV beginning at 4:30 with girls’ varsity beginning at 6:00 followed by the boys’ varsity. Friday (1/24) they host undefeated 14-0 North Bend Central rated #1 in Class C1, JV begins at 4:30. Saturday (1/25) they travel to Omaha to compete in the Omaha Prep Classic at DJ Sokol Arena at Creighton University at 7:00 facing Class B 6-5 Norris. Then #3 in D1 Humphrey/LHF 13-1 on Tuesday (1/28), JV begins at 4:30.
