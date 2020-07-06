As all of the Oakland-Craig softball teams chose not to play ball this summer due to the Corona Virus. Many of the surrounding communities either did not come out to play ball this summer or they did not have enough to field a team. Therefore, the Burt/Dodge Bombers came into existence this summer. The BD Bombers are made up of 2 girls from Oakland-Craig, 3 girls from Tekamah-Herma, one from Logan View, 2 from Scribner-Snyder and 5 girls from North Bend.
Members of the team are Laryn and Shea Johnson from Oakland-Craig, Brinley Stahr, Ryan Braniff and Lacey Petersen of Tekamah-Herman, Kaitlin Mundil from Logan View, Kristen Schellenberg and Hanna Ryun of Scribner-Snyder and Olivia Brokaw, Jayla Van Ampting, Peyton Timm, Alaina Stephenson and Alaina Hallaway of North Bend.
With the Bombers two losses this past weekend their season record stands at 4-4. They had a home what was to be a quad-games until Ponca dropped out making it a triangular with Wahoo and Pender. The games were set with a time limit of an hour and a half or 6 innings which ever came first.
Vs Wahoo
Wahoo 1-1-1-0-4-0 7
Bombers 1-0-0-0-0-0 1
Wahoo came to the plate first and led off with a single, who came around and scored the first run of the game. The Bombers answered back in the bottom of the inning as Laryn Johnson led off with a single to right-centerfield. She came around and scored to tie the game.
Wahoo with 2 outs reached base on an error followed by an RBI Single to give Wahoo the lead again. The Bombers bats went silent for the remainder of the game.
Wahoo added two more runs in the top of the 3rd inning on a triple and two errors. They scored 4 runs in the 5th innings off 5 singles and a walk.
The game ended with Wahoo walking off with a 7-1 win. They scored 8 runs on 8 hits and 3 errors on the Bombers. The Bombers had one run on 4 hits.
Laryn Johnson was 3 for 3 at the plate with a double and scored once; Shea Johnson was 1 of 2 with a double and an RBI; Ryan Braniff was 1 for 2; and Alaina Stephenson was 1 of 2 at the plate.
Ryan Braniff was the starting pitcher and went 4 1/3 innings striking out 2, hit a batter and allowed 6 runs on 6 hits. Lacey Petersen went 1 2/3 innings striking out 2, walked one and allowed 2 runs on 2 hits.
Vs. Pender
Pender 2-0-3-2-0-6 13
Bombers 3-3-0-0-1-4 11
Pender came to the plate first with one out a batter walked followed by a single and triple to give them 2 runs to start the game. The bottom of the inning the Bombers answered back with 3 runs. Laryn Johnson reached base on an error. Shea Johnson had a single to right field followed by a walk to Ryan Braniff. Kaitlin Mundil reached base on a fielder’s choice, Brinley Stahr walked and Brinley Stephenson walked. By the end of the first inning the Bombers led 3-2.
Pender went down in order in the top of the 2nd inning. The Bombers led off with Alaina Halladay reaching base on an error followed by Jayla Van Ampting singling to centerfield. Laryn Johnson singled on a perfect bunt that died a little bit in front of home plate and beat out the play with her speed to load the bases. With one out. Lacey Petersen had an RBI Single followed by an RBI on a fielder’s choice. After 2 innings the Bombers led 6-2.
Pender scored 3 times in the top of the 3rd inning on an error, 2 singles and a double. They took the lead for the first time since the top of the first inning in the top of the 4th inning. Two runs crossed the plate on 3 singles. The Bombers bats went silent for those two innings.
In the bottom of the 4th inning the Pender coach tried a delay tactic by calling for a meeting on the mound that eventually he changed pitchers in an attempt to run out the clock so they could not start the 5th inning. It failed because there was time left to start the 5th inning.
The 5th inning Pender went down in order quickly in the top of the inning. The Bombers were led off by Laryn Johnson singling for the second time in the game. Even when they knew she was bunting they still could not put her out because of her perfectly placed bunts and speed beating out the throw. She scored the tying run on a sacrifice out by Shea Johnson.
The time limit had run out for the game, so with the score tied they went to a tie-breaker inning with each team starting out with the last out of the previous inning starting out on second base. Pender rallied batting around the order plus one scoring 6 runs to go up 13-7. The bombers almost pulled out a big comeback in the bottom of the 6th inning. Ryan Braniff led off on second base. Kaitlin Mundil singled to right field. Brinley Stahr reached base on an error scoring a run. Peyton Timm walked loading the bases with no outs. Alaina Stephenson had an RBI sacrifice out followed by another RBI sacrifice out by Kristen Schellenberger. Alaina Halladay doubled for another RBI and the Bombers were within two, 11-13. Jayla Van Ampting and Hanna Ryun both walked. The top of the order, Laryn Johnson came to the plate having gone 5 of 6 for the day and reaching base on an error. For her second strike the Pender fans had a sigh of relief as Laryn hit one hard down the first base line that just fell foul that would have tied the game and maybe even won it. But she went down on a third strike on the next pitch to end the game
It was a great comeback attempt at the end as the Bombers fell short 11-13. It was a gallant attempt by a team that was not willing to give up after the big rally Pender had in the top of the inning.
Laryn Johnson went 2 for 4 at the plate, reaching base on an error and scored twice; Lacey Petersen was 1 for 3, scored and had an RBI; Shea Johnson was 1 for 3, scored and had an RBI; Ryan Braniff walked twice and scored twice; Kaitlin Mundil was 1 for 3 and scored; Brinley Stahr reached base on an error, scored and had an RBI; Peyton Timm was 1 for 1, hit by the pitcher, walked and scored; Alaina Stephenson walked and had an RBI; Kristen Schellenberger had an RBI; and Jayla Van Ampting was 1 for 1, walked twice and scored.
Lace Petersen started in the pitching circle and went 4 innings striking out 4, walked one and allowed 11 runs on 9 hits. Ryan Braniff went 2 innings striking out 3 and allowed 2 runs off 5 hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.