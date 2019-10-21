The spheroid shape of a football leads to unpredictable bounces, but no one could predict a start to a game like BRLD's against Louisville. The Wolverines scored twenty-eight points before the Lions even took a snap. It was 44-0 at the end of the quarter and 58-0 at the half as the hosts could not get a break on bounces, penalties, or loose balls.
The Wolverines took the opening kick off and scored on the fifth play of the game. Will Gatzemeyer raced 39 yards to score and Kobe Lyons plunged over for then PAT.
The next three minutes was something like out of the twilight zone for the Lions. Luke Kramer's squib kickoff went to a lineman who muffed it. BRLD recovered and took three plays to cover 51 yards. On first down, Gatzemeyer hooked up with Beutler for 38 yards. Lyons finished the drive with a 4 yard run. Jaxon Johnson caught the PAT pass.
Kramer's next kick cleared the front line and the Lion's attempt to secure it had the ball squirt to Mason Lami at the 43. This time it took just one play to score. Will Gatzemeyer weaved through the defense and gave BRLD a 22-0 lead with 9:32 left in the quarter.
Kramer's third kick went a little higher and a little deeper. No Lions stepped forward and Colten Briggs fielded on it the bounce at the 28. A first down penalty on Louisville moved it half the distance and Will Gatzemeyer made it a hat trick with his third score of the period. BRLD led 28-0 with just over four minutes of play.
The Lions fielded the next kick and started from their 15. Misfortune struck again as they broke a long run on their second play, but Will Gatzemeyer stripped the ball from behind and recovered at mid-field. A 49 yard reception by Braxton Bargmann and PAT run by Gatzemeyer made it 36-0.
The Lions gathered a little steam by making a first down on their next possession. With nothing to lose, they chose to go for it on fourth down at their 44. Gatzemeyer intercepted at the fifty and returned the ball to the Lion 36. A holding penalty moved BRLD back, but Gatzemeyer and Bargmann hooked up again for a 42 yards and BRLD's sixth score of the first period. With Will's PAT it was 44-0.
In the second quarter, Louisville got into the Red Zone after their fullback rumbled 40 yards. They advanced to the five, but the Wolverine defense stood tough. The Lions tried an unsuccessful 25 yard field goal.
It took two plays for the Wolverines to score. Bargmann advanced a bubble-screen 28 yards and Lyons broke through the middle for a 52 yards. Gatzemeyer added the PAT.
The Lions lost their second fumble two plays later. A 23 yard reception by Beutler was nullified by a line man down field, but after two runs by Lyons, Gatzemeyer broke loose for 16 yards and made it 58-0.
The hard luck Lion's option offense gave BRLD fits. They broke loose for thirty yards and crossed midfield. They looked to score for the first time in five games after a 39 yard run by their quarterback. A holding penalty negated it and the shut-out stood up.
A running clock made for a quick second half. Neither team mounted a long drive.
Will Gatzemeyer finished the night with 312 total yards. He rushed for 151 yards on 11 carries with 4 TDs and passed for 161. Kobe Lyons had 75 yards on 8 carries with 2 scores. Braxton Bargmann had 4 catches for 123 yards and 2 TDs.
This week BRLD takes on Fremont Bergan. The Knights are coming off a tough loss to Oakland-Craig. They have a 6-1 record and will be a challenge for the 7-0 Wolverines.
BRLD 44 14 0 0 -58
Louisville 0 0 0 0 -0
BRLD Louisville
First Downs 14 8
Rushing 26/260 41/186
Passing Yards 161 35
Total Yards 421 221
Passes 5/9-0 1/6-1
Fumbles Lost 0/0 2/2
Penalties 3/20 3/34
Punts 1/45 1/36
