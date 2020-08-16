The NSAA Board of Directors met recently and set the guidelines for the 2020 Fall sports season in effort to make the seasons safe for all involved due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The following are the guidelines set for all involved.
2020 NSAA Fall Season Guidelines
Circumstances related to the COVID-19 pandemic are constantly changing and the circumstances vary from community to community. Difficult decisions will have to be made from week to week or even day to day. The safety and wellbeing of the participants and spectators is and always will be the primary consideration as we provide opportunities to participate in the fall sports season.
Each school has the authority to determine if it will participate in the 2020 Fall Season. During the season it will be the responsibility of the host school to provide administrative oversight in compliance with established COVID-19 guidelines in accordance with their local health departments and facilities. Prior to any contest, the host school administration will be required to notify the visiting school administration of their established protocols. The visiting team and spectators will be expected to adhere to all protocols established by the host school.
The host school should make every effort to mitigate risk and provide adequate opportunities for physical distancing procedures for the opposing team, officials, and all spectators. This may include but is not limited to:
- Restricting attendance / seating areas • Separate points of entry for home and visitor teams / spectators
- No concession stands or separate/multiple concession stands for home and visitor spectators
- Separate / multiple restrooms for home and visitor spectators
- Adequate locker room space / outdoor space for the opposing team • Adequate locker room space / outdoor space for the officials
- Encouraging / requiring spectators to wear face coverings
- Implementing diligent and effective cleaning and disinfecting of frequently touched objects and surfaces
If a school has a player test positive for COVID-19, they will contact their County Health Department regarding a course of action.
It is recommended that players, coaches, and spectators have their temperatures checked at home or at the school prior to participating in or attending practices and games. Any individual with a temperature of 100.4 or above should not participate in or attend practices or games.
During practice, coaches should make accommodations for physical distancing whenever possible. Provide adequate spacing when participating in stretching, instructional time and drills. Conduct workouts in small groups whenever possible.
During competition, the sideline/bench/team areas should be restricted to essential personnel only. This includes players, coaches, team trainers, team managers, game officials, statisticians, and media.
Coaches, officials, and players should be cognizant of physical distancing guidelines when interacting during the game.
Pregame and postgame interactions between opposing coaches and players should adhere to physical distancing guidelines.
Schools are encouraged to play their regularly scheduled competitions unless a COVID-19 issue prevents them from playing. Member schools shall be solely responsible for determining whether a scheduled game, match, contest, or other activity is cancelled or postponed due to a COVID-19 related issue in consultation with their local health departments. Member schools shall notify the NSAA of any cancellation or postponement.
2020 NSAA Football COVID-19 MODIFICATIONS
NSAA APPROVED RULINGS
- Practice may begin on Monday, August 10th
- o First contests may begin on Thursday, August 27th
- Schools with week zero games may begin practice on Wednesday, August 5th
- Games will be played on Friday, August 21st
- Adjustments to the regular season and post season will be considered and implemented if deemed necessary.
- Schools will notify the NSAA of any game cancellations within twenty-four hours of the decision.
- Schools are solely responsible for determining whether a scheduled game is cancelled due to a COVID-19 related issue in consultation with their local health departments.
- The NSAA will maintain an up-to-date list of schools with open dates and replacement games on the NSAA website.
- Regularly scheduled games cancelled due to COVID-19 related issues will be counted as a “No-Contest”
- Forfeits will not be issued
- Wildcard points will not be awarded
- Schools have the authority to schedule a replacement game if another school is available
- Only the results of regularly scheduled games scheduled prior to the start of the season will be used to calculate wildcard points
NFHS GAME PROTOCOLS
- Schools are encouraged to use 5-man officiating crews whenever possible at regularly scheduled varsity games. If a 5-man crew is not available, the game may be played with any number of officials upon mutual agreement of the opposing coaches. All regularly scheduled varsity games must use NSAA registered officials.
- If a replacement game is scheduled, any number of officials may be used upon mutual agreement of the opposing coaches. The use of NSAA registered officials is recommended. The use of non-registered officials is permitted.
- Players, coaches, officials, and all game administration should sanitize their hands before, during and after the game
- Face coverings are permissible for officials, coaches, players, staff, and game administration
- Team box may be extended to the 10-yard line (PLAYERS ONLY)
- Players should maintain physical distancing on the sideline whenever possible
- Players should not share towels, water bottles or other equipment
- The ball should be cleaned/sanitized periodically throughout the contest
- Plastic shields covering the entire face are prohibited
- “Splash Guards” that are integrated into the face mask, attached to the helmet and are completely clear are permitted
- A single charged time-out may be extended to a maximum of two minutes
- The authorized conference for the charged time-out should take place between the 9-yard marks and not at the sideline for physical distancing purposes. More than one coach is allowed in the conference and technology can be used.
- Intermission may be extended to a maximum of two minutes:
- Between the first and second periods
- Between the third and fourth periods
- Following a PAT, successful field goal or safety prior to the succeeding free kick
- Electronic whistles are permitted but not mandatory
- Pregame Responsibilities and Coin Toss
- Coin Toss
▪ Limit participants to the Referee, Umpire and one designee from each team
▪ Move to an area to maintain physical distance
- Maintain physical distance while performing all pregame duties and when communicating with crew members, coaches, players, game administration, chain crew, clock operators and ball holders
- Postgame
- No shaking hands
2020 NSAA Volleyball COVID-19 Modifications
NSAA Approved Rulings:
- Extend the deadline to submit varsity schedules to the NSAA from August 21st to August 27th.
- Matches canceled due to COVID-19 will be considered a “no contest.” a. Wild card points will not be awarded for “no contest” matches. b. Forfeits will not be issued for “no contest” matches.
- Replacement matches (not originally scheduled) may be scheduled at any time.
- Wild card points will not be awarded.
- Contest limits/competition points may not be exceeded.
NFHS Match Protocols:
- Face coverings are permissible for athletes, coaches, officials, game administration, and spectators.
- Officials are permitted to use electronic whistles.
- Score table is limited to essential personnel only.
- Scorekeeper, clock operator, libero tracker, announcer if using
- Maintain social distancing
- Pre- match and post-match handshake protocols are prohibited.
- Not switching team benches/courts between sets is permissible.
2020 NSAA Cross Country COVID-19 Rules Modifications & Considerations
Areas of identified risk include start & finish areas. Below describes the possibility to help manage these risks:
Start
- Teams may be called to the start line 5 minutes prior to start to minimize duration in close proximity. Cross country meets could also consider using staggered, wave or interval starts when necessary.
- If possible, provide an empty starting box of 6 feet between each team.
Finish
- Consider using finish corrals and FAT timing for larger meets as it is easier to distance at finish. Chip timing at championship meets eliminates any need for contact at the finish.
- With no FAT timing system consider alternative means of finish place and time to address congestion at finish line.
- Finish area should be designed structurally and with staff to keep finishers moving in a direction directly back to the team camps immediately.
- The area beyond the finish should be large enough to allow athletes to keep moving
- Consider using image-based equipment at finish to assist with picking place to avoid congestion.
Prerace and Postrace Ceremony
- Establish cross country specific social distancing meet protocols including the elimination of handshakes before and after.
- It is recommended to not have award ceremonies
Possible NFHS Rule Modifications:
- 8-1-3a: Consider widening the course to at least 6 feet at its narrowest point.
NSAA approved changes for 2020
Class A cross country districts will be at 2 sites for the 2020 season. The NSAA will follow the previous format to determine seeding for districts.
2020 NSAA Girls Golf COVID-19 Rules Modifications & Considerations
Equipment/Facility:
- Driving range is to be determined by golf course.
- Much of the facility information will come from the golf course.
- If bad weather occurs it is recommended that all should return to their vehicles rather than the clubhouse.
- It is recommended to not have award ceremonies.
Contest warm up:
- Driving range regulations determined by golf course.
- Consider having a rotation of use to limit number on the range at one time and putting green.
Competition:
- Communicate the details of the event prior to the day of the event. This way schools can plan their arrival and competition with minimal gatherings to discuss the event details.
Practice Areas - The policies below for the practice range and putting/chipping green(s) allows for players to practice prior to their start time on a limited basis. All players should have equal opportunity to practice before their round if the following are adhered to.
- Practice Range
- Limitations to the number of players that may be on the range will be site specific based on the size of the range and the number of stations available using 6’ social distancing.
- Players only allowed on the practice range.
- Players can be limited to only one bag of balls (approximately 50 balls) to hit on the range.
- Putting/Chipping Greens
- Limitations to the number of players that may be on the practice putting green and/or chipping green will be site specific based on the size of the greens.
- Players only allowed on or around the greens.
- Players should be quick and efficient with their practice to ensure all players get time on the greens.
Starting Areas - Players should arrive at their assigned tee no more than 5 min before their assigned starting time.
- Scoring
- o Digital scoring may be used when available.
- Scorecards should be distributed to each player. Scorecards will not be exchanged or require signatures.
- Upon completion of the round players will enter the designated scoring area to review and verify their scores verbally with the scoring official.
GOLF COURSE SET-UP & RULES OF GOLF MODIFICATIONS
- Bunkers - Limited number of bunker rakes could be available on the golf course.
- Ball will be played as it lies in the bunker.
- If a player feels their ball is in an abnormal ground condition they can ask for relief from a member of the Committee. If granted, the relief procedure will be followed as stated in the Rules of Golf.
- Flagstick - Attending and removal of flagsticks is permitted if allowed by the facility.
- It is recommended that the player that removed the flagstick be the one to replace it.
- Returned Scorecard - A scorecard will be deemed returned when the player has verbally verified their hole-by-hole scores with their marker and the scoring official and left the designated scoring area.
NSAA Championships and District Contests.
- Scoring monitors will not be used at district and state championships.
NSAA Board approved changes
Schedules for Class A are now due August 20th.
Schools in Class A can replace a meet or tournament that is missed. Schools cannot exceed the individual contest limit. Meets or tournaments that are replacement meets or tournaments will not count towards an individual or team differential. Note: This does not refer to meets or tournaments that are rescheduled.
2020 NSAA Softball COVID-19 Rules Modifications & Considerations
- All NSAA member schools must follow their local Directed Health Measures.
- Schools that are in Phase 3 must follow the DHHS Sports Reopening Guidelines and it is recommended that schools in Phase 4 do the same to create continuity and consistency.
- The host administration must pre-communicate local protocols and activity requirements to participating school(s).
NSAA Approved Rulings:
Schedules
- The deadline to submit varsity schedules to the NSAA has been extended to August 20th.
- Regular season games that are canceled due to COVID-19 will be considered a “no-contest.”
- Wild card points will not be awarded for “no-contest” games.
- Forfeits will not be issued for “no-contest” games.
- Replacement games (not originally scheduled) may be scheduled at any time.
- Wild card points will not be awarded.
- Contest limitations may not be exceeded.
NFHS Softball Rules Modifications:
Face Shields (1-7-1, 1-8-4) - Per guidance from the NFHS Sports Medicine Advisory Committee, plastic shields covering the entire face (unless integrated into the face mask and attached to a helmet and clear without the presence of any tint) shall not be allowed during contests. Their use during practices increases the risk of unintended injury to the person wearing the shield or to teammates.
Facial Coverings/Additional Equipment (1-8): Cloth facial coverings are recommended but not required. Facial coverings must be of one color, not distracting and have no designs. Pitchers cannot wear optic yellow cloth facial coverings.
Pregame Conference (2-14-2): Limit attendees to one coach from each team plus the umpires. Coaches should stay outside the width of the batter’s box at home plate, maintaining 6 feet of distance between each person.
Substitutions: (3-3-3): The verbal exchange should occur 6 feet from the coach to scorer and opposing team when making lineup changes.
Foul Balls/Coaching (3-5-1 NOTE): Umpires do not handle equipment on the field during play.
Contact with the game balls should be as limited as possible. During competition, foul balls should be retrieved by personnel from the defensive team. Simultaneously a new ball should be thrown into game play from the defensive team’s dugout.
Coaching (3-5-3, 3-6-14): Coaches who wish to discuss a rule or a ruling on the field must maintain at least 6 feet of distance from the umpire.
Coaching (3-5-2): Base coaches must stay 6 feet from a runner at all times after suspension of play.
Bench and Field Conduct (3-6-6): Players are not permitted to leave the dugout area to congratulate players when scoring or after home runs. The number of individuals in the dugout is dependent on the size of dugout. Players and coaches should maintain 6 feet of social distance. NFHS rules allow for dugouts/designated warm-up areas to be extended to provide for social distancing. The dugout extension should be outside of the field.
Charged Conferences (3-7-1, 3-7-2, 3-7-3): Coaches holding defensive conferences must stay on the home plate side of the pitcher’s circle, and the player or players must be on the opposite side of the pitcher’s circle maintaining 6 feet of distance. No more than two players plus the pitcher are allowed. Only one coach is permitted during the conference. If a coach visits the pitcher, all other players should stay outside the pitching circle.
Exchange of Lineup Cards (4-2-1b): Lineups should be handed to the umpire, and the umpire will verbally approve or ask any questions about the lineup. It is recommended that lineup cards be exchanged team to team and teams to scorekeeper to be shared via photo or text.
Infractions by the Pitcher (6-2-2): Pitchers are not allowed to put their hands to their mouths or blow into their hands prior to pitching the ball. This will be a “no pitch." Any umpire is permitted to make this call. The ball should be called dead immediately and it will be a "no pitch." The ball should be put in the dugout for cleaning, and the pitcher should sanitize hands before play continues.
Plate Umpire (10-2-1): The plate umpire should stand deeper than normal to call balls and strikes.
Equipment and Apparel (10-4-2): Cloth facial coverings are recommended but not required. The masks must be of one color, not distracting and have no designs. The umpire may wear disposable gloves and masks.
Softball Umpires Manual Modifications
Mechanics Sections 3, 4b and c: Base umpires should maintain 6 feet of distance from any player as a starting position when rotated and/or counter-rotated.
Section 2E: The catcher and batter should be 6 feet apart when the umpire is dusting off the plate.
Considerations for Umpires:
- Consider facility size and spacing within umpire dressing rooms. They should be cleaned and sanitized.
- If umpires must enter the field through the dugout, the dugout should be empty with no players/coaches/team personnel.
Further Softball Considerations:
- Players should use their own equipment (e.g. gloves, helmets and bats) as much as possible.
- Offensive helmets do not need to match.
- Postgame shaking of hands is suspended.
- Limit the number of non-essential personnel who are in the press box throughout games.
- Coaches are responsible for ensuring social/physical distancing is maintained between players as much
