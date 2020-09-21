The Oakland-Craig Knights travelled to Crofton for their third game of the season. Crofton had their first game with Valentine cancelled due to the virus quarantine. Then they defeated Twin River 46-7 to come into the game with a 1-0 record. O-C had out scored their first two opponents 112-0. The Knights had a good crowd making the trip to Crofton.
The Knights had won the toss and deferred giving the ball to Crofton first. Crofton is mainly a running team and passes very few times. This was the first game the starters stayed in for the entire game
Crofton started their drive on the C28. They used 8:00 off the clock to move the ball 72 yards in 12 plays to go up 7-0. This was the first time the O-C defense was scored on for the season.
O-C started their drive on the OC27. They had to punt on a 4th and 8 with 0:20 left in the opening period. Crofton went 3 and out and had to punt giving the ball to O-C on the 50-yard line. On the second play from scrimmage Jaron Meyer took the ball to the end zone with a 45-yard run and the Knights trailed 6-7 with 10:00 left in the half.
The O-C defense stepped it up again and shut down Crofton with another 3 and out and Crofton had to punt again. After Crofton drove 72 yards in their first possession, they had a total of 13 yards in their next two drives.
O-C started their drive on the OC44 after a 17-yard return on the punt by Gunnar Ray. After a sack on Grady Gatewood putting O-C with a 3rd and 13 on their own 40, Gatewood connected with Caden Nelson for a 26-yard pass for a first down. Seven plays later Gatewood connected with Nelson again for a 16-yard TD pass to put O-C up 14-7 with 3:46 left in the half. That score held to halftime.
The Knights received to start the 2nd half. They started their drive on the OC40. The next play Coulter Thiele started run around the left end but fumbled the ball as he was hit down field, but the ball popped up and was grabbed in the air by Mike Brands, who outran the defense to the end zone to finish off a 60-yard touchdown play. O-C went up 22-7 with 11:38 left in the 3rd quarter.
Crofton’s next possession took up nearly 10:00 and ended up giving the ball up on downs to O-C with 1:39 left in the quarter. The Knights had a pass for a big gain called back due to a questionable offensive pass interference call and on the next play a questionable non-call on an incomplete pass based on the reaction of the O-C crowd, the Knights had to punt with a 4th and 12.
The Knights came out defensively and seemed to be hitting harder as the sound of the pads popping went up and Crofton fumbled the ball the ball on their second play and was covered by Mike Brands.
O-C took over the ball on the OC41 and marched the ball down the field on 7 plays covering the 69 yards and O-C went up 30-7 with 8:39 left in the game.
On Crofton’s next possession they marched the ball 74 yards on a drive that they broke for a 54-yard run to the OC3. The drive took 6 plays using up a little over 3:30. Make the score 30-13. That score held to the end of the game. The #1 O-C Knights move on with a 3-0 record.
The two teams each had total offense of 275 yards. The Knights rushed for 204 yards and the Warriors rushed for 246 yards. The Knights only had 38 plays compared to Crofton with 57 plays. O-C had 12 first downs compared to Crofton with 13 first downs.
Grady Gatewood completed 6 of 11 passes for 71 yards and one touchdown. Caden Nelson had 3 receptions for 45 yards and a touchdown. Jaron Meyer had one reception for 16 yards and Coulter Thiele had 9 yards on one reception.
Jaron Meyer ran for 87 yards on 13 carries and one touchdown, Coulter Thiele ran for 17 yards on one carry and Coulter Thiele and Mike Brands combined for 60 yards and a touchdown. Caden Nelson had 26 yards on 4 carries.
Caden Nelson led the team defensively with 17 tackles, 14 unassisted. Mike Brands had 16 tackles, 7 unassisted. Trey Deemer and Gunnar Ray each had 9 tackles, 6 unassisted and Mike Maline had 8 tackles, 6 unassisted and one tackle for a loss.
Jaron Meyer had 5 kickoffs averaging 44.4 yards per kickoff, the longest was 50 yards. Coulter Thiele had 3 punts averaging 37 yards per punt, 40 was his longest.
The Knights will be hosting Norfolk Catholic next Friday. Game time is 7:00.
O-C 0 14 8 8 30
Crofton 7 0 0 6 13
Scoring Summary
First Quarter OHS CHS
4:00 TD 6 Yd Run (Kick) 0 7
Second Quarter
10:00 TD Jaron Meyer 46 Yd Run (Failed Two-Point Conversion) 6 7
3:46 TD Caden Nelson 16 Yd Pass from Grady Gatewood
(Gatewood run Two-Point Conversion) 14 7
Third Quarter
11:38 TD Coulter Thiele/Mike Brands 60 Yd Run
(Gatewood pass to Nelson Two-Point Conversion) 22 7
Fourth Quarter
8:39 TD Grady Gatewood 5 Yd Run
(Gatewood runs Two-Point Conversion) 30 7
5:22 TD 4 Yd Run (Failed Two-Point Conversion) 30 13
Team Totals OC Crofton
Total Plays 38 57
Total Yards 275 275
Passing Yards 71 29
Rushing Yards 204 246
First Downs 12 13
Third Down Eff 2/6 6/12
-33% -50%
Fourth Down Eff 1/1 2/4
-100% -50%
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles Lost 0 1
Interc Thrown 0 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.