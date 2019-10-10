When we moved into our home in Decatur, we did some updates much like everyone would when moving into an older home. One of the updates was to replace an aging water heater. It obviously had been providing hot water for a lot of years, so to be on the safe side, we replaced it. That was in 2011.
Eight short years later, we woke up Sunday morning to an inch of water covering over half of the basement. Two of the rooms were not carpeted, but two rooms were, so that created a big problem. The good news, it was clean water. Thankfully I have a carpet cleaner with a lot of suction, so now we have really clean carpet downstairs. Or at least half of it is.
The first week of October was devoted to sorting through soggy things stored in the basement, throwing away a lot of things we haven’t needed in the 8 years we have lived here, painting floors and walls, putting in shelves and getting organized. I guess you could say we made the best of a bad situation. I am thankful we found it before the water got into the two back bedrooms and the other half of the TV room.
Remember when expensive household purchases were something you could rely on? Last fall we replaced the TV for the third time since 2009. We are on our second refrigerator since moving to town. Last week we took a recliner back to where we bought it because it broke. I can’t even tell you how many computers and printers I have bought.
I feel I can honestly say, nothing is made to last. I am afraid to mention this, but the big old freezer left in the basement by the previous owner still works like it did when it was brand new. I am guessing it is at least 40 years old. Hopefully I don’t “jinx” it by saying it works so well.
