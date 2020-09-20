There is beginning to be a lot of talk about wind turbines coming to Burt County.
Usually the representatives of the wind companies start by approaching landowners and the county supervisors promising the county, investors and schools millions of dollars over a 30 to 40-year period.
Would you sign a contract for your corn or hogs that far ahead?
Once you sign, you lose control of your land. Most of the mills you see around the country, the landowners signed without reading the contract. Now they can do anything, or nothing, to your land, that includes paying up the money they promised. Now your land is their land.
The hole they dig for the mill anchor is 20’ to 30’ deep. And that is there forever. It has 700 to 1000 years of concrete.
The investors that want the turbines don’t live anywhere near them. Would you like to build your retirement or dream home within 1000-1500 feet of one or maybe ten of the turbines?
They also kill thousands of birds including eagles, hawks, bats, and many other birds.
Remember the turbines can be over a hundred feet higher than the State Capitol Building of Nebraska.
The only real reason they are built is for a tax write off for millionaires or billionaires. It’s a government subsidy and the biggest one, even the oil subsidy. It’s our tax money!
Get educated about the turbines. Wind is not free.
Tell your county supervisors we don’t want wind turbines destroying out beautiful county. They will tell you the county needs the tax money. The taxes they pay is very small amount compared to what they will destroy.
Your County Supervisors are:
Cliff Morrow – District 1
David Schold – District 2
Ted Conneally – District 3
Paul Richards – District 4
Dale Webster – District 5
Bird Swanson – District 6
Carl Pearson – District 7
County Planning Commission Members are:
Rodney Bromm
Wally Lydick
Don Johnson
Clayton Olson
Roger Pond
Tony Moseman
Scott Ronnfeldt
Tyler Peterson
Jay Hovendick
Respectfully submitted,
Don Dyson
Lyons, Nebraska
