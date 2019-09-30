Pastor Hineline's September 12th remembrances of Christmas gifts received as a child, reminded me of one Christmas long ago – When I received a Bible and a deluxe monopoly board game. Gifts I cherish (and still use) to this day!
What makes them extra special is mom “purchased” them with S&H Green Stamps. Some will remember S&H Green Stamps were given out with purchases at Curly's Jack & Jill. We would lick the stamps into a booklet. Each booklet was worth “x” amount of “dollars” in which to make purchases from the S&H catalog. Yeah, times were tough, but this kid never knew.
Kim Salama
Omaha, Nebraska
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.