Dear Editor,
It is Good Friday and I can say that most of us can’t figure out what is so ‘Good’ about it. It is the Easter weekend and it should be a celebration. But instead we are stuck at home and some lucky few at work. A worldwide pandemic has gone rampant and caused a lot of deaths and sadness. It has shut down countries. Non-essential businesses have been shut down and the essential businesses have been giving restrictions by the government.
It has been nearly a month since the United States has put the public on notice and set up guidelines. The country has been put on shut down and is causing panic. The public has wiped out the stock of the most common household items such as paper towels, toilet paper, and certain foods. The shelves of the grocery stores at the beginning were completely bare.
In those last couple of weeks, I have begun to wonder why is this happening and where is God in all of this situation. I had a chance to talk to a local reverend and he mentioned trial and tribulation. This is definitely one of those for all us believers.
And then it came to me after watching a preacher named Max Lucado on the Good Friday special with Chris Tomlin that it is Easter weekend when Jesus died for our sins and was resurrected. Max made a point that if God had resurrected Jesus after fifteen minutes of his death, we as believers would not have appreciated the gift of eternal life that he gave us. This pandemic had made all of us see that tomorrow is not guaranteed to us and that the life here is brief. His advice was to do by doing what Jesus did: wait and trust. He had a special prayer for all listeners. Here is the special prayer for all to see:
Special Prayer:
Lord Jesus; You have Our Attention; We turn to you; We return to you; We ask you to forgive our sins; We celebrate you as our lord and savior; Please guide us; Please heal us; Please help us; Please forgive us; In Jesus' mighty name we pray; Amen.
Our world has changed with each life changing event that has happened. And this pandemic is no different to 9-11-2001. The World and the United States will learn from this pandemic and will thrive after it. We will have a new normal and we will learn from the past.
What we need to take from this pandemic is that we need to live, not just exist. Be grateful for the loved ones that we have on earth and remember the ones that are no longer among us. And remember being kind is the way of the heart.
Sincerely,
Donnette Smith
Decatur, Nebraska
