Thanks to the area newspapers for publishing the news articles about the 4-H Pies Days for the 2019 Burt County Fair. It’s a great reminder!
A big THANK YOU to the 4-H Grandparents, volunteers and the Extension Staff who came to the 4-H Pie Days. The 4-H members and their parents could not have done it without you! A total of 238 fruit pies were made and served at the 4-H Kitchen during the Burt County Fair.
A special THANK YOU to the Tekamah United Methodist Church and the Vet's Building in Oakland for allowing us to come in for the day and set up a pie assembly line.
Linda Bisanz
4-H Kitchen Pie Chairman
