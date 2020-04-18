Dear Editor,
Oakland-Craig and all of Northeast Nebraska have great high school and summer sports. What a great conference we have.
We love Oakland-Craig sports but also know athletes from other schools. We don't go to every game or event, so we keep up with it all reading the Oakland Independent.
James Schrock has the ability to keep everyone informed on sports in the area. His pictures and articles are great. Sometimes he sits at a game till 9:30 and drives home, some are far away, and he has his story ready for the paper in the morning.
His play-by-play is informative and unbiased. He is a true sports fan and it shows in his pictures and coverage of the events.
Thanks, James, for all you do to keep us informed about our great student athletes.
Larry and Kathleen
Peterson
