Dear Editor,
We are all aware how the pandemic, Covid 19 has changed much of the way we do things. This was true for our 2020 American Cancer Society Relay For Life of the Burt County Area. Pam Leistra and Leslie Greve were co-chairs for this, our 9th Annual Burt County Relay. Originally planned for March in Craig, we had to be very creative to continue to raise money and awareness for fighting cancer, because cancer does not quit.
After much brainstorming, we held a Virtual Relay August 1-16, doing many of our activities on line with the computer. A few things were done in person, but with social distancing. We distributed luminaria for a donation at drive through locations around the county. Folks decorated these white bags in memory or honor of loved ones affected by cancer. They were encouraged to light and display them in windows, porches and on Facebook (computer) the week of August 1-8.
Thanks to all who supported our efforts and participated in our online auction, organized by Traci Hilbers of Olson Pearson Auction. Over 110 items were donated by individuals, which could be viewed and bids placed on line. Winners picked them up at the Craig Gym August 16. One could then could proceed to the Craig Park for a roast beef meal, served in drive thru fashion by Relay For Life members, headed by Vicki Lindberg. Cancer survivors were honored to eat free and others encouraged to give a donation. The food was provided by the Burt County Cattlemen and $600 was raised with the meal.
We had 8 teams participating this year, they were Washington County Bank, Oakland-Craig Against Cancer, Cancer Kickers, Code Purple, Conquistadors of Cancer, Lyons Family and Friends, Cure Seekers, and First Northeast Bank of Nebraska. The teams have raised money throughout the year with Daffodil sales in the spring, Mum sales in the late summer, Burt County Fair Concession Stand, Bras for a Cause, as well as others. Thanks to all our great volunteers!
We thank all our great sponsors, too numerous to list. Please see the back of any Relay For Life T-shirt! The support is wonderful. We are so grateful our 2020 Relay For Life of the Burt County Area surpassed our goal of $34,000, in a year the American Cancer Society has seen a many Relays canceled. We are continuing with our mission to fight cancer by raising awareness for prevention and search for the cure. Thank you for all the community support, cancer does not quit and neither do we!
Sincerely,
Sara Cameron, Committee member
